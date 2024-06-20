^

Sports

Gilas takes on Taiwan Mustangs in send-off exhibition

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 6:05pm
Gilas takes on Taiwan Mustangs in send-off exhibition
Gilas Pilipinas
The STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – With a few weeks to go before the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT), Gilas Pilipinas will face the Taiwan Mustangs in a send-off exhibition match on Monday at the Philsports Arena. 

In a Facebook post, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said the Philippines, which will be facing heavyweights Georgia and Latvia in the OQT early next month, will take on the Mustangs.

The tune-up will tip off at 6 p.m. and admission will be free. 

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee is expected to pace the Nationals, along with June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Dwight Ramos, Scottie Thompson, Kai Sotto, Kevin Quiambao and Carl Tamayo. 

Pool members Jamie Malonzo and AJ Edu are expected to skip the OQT due to injuries, but Japeth Aguilar and Mason Amos are set to fill the spaces in.
 
Former PBA guard Alex Cabagnot is part of the Mustangs, which is coached by Coach Chris Gavina. 

Mustangs part owner Dwight Howard, as well fellow former NBA players DeMarcus Cousins and Quinn Cook were recently signed by the team to compete in The Asian Tournament. But it is unsure whether they will play against Gilas, according to a report by Spin.ph.

Gilas will need to win both games against Georgia and Latvia, or at least one game by a huge margin, to possibly make it to the crossover semifinals.

One of the four remaining slots in the Paris Olympics are up for grabs in the OQT.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS

SAMAHANG BASKETBOL NG PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Olympian Martires passes away

Olympian Martires passes away

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Philippine basketball is mourning the passing of Olympian and pioneer PBA player Rosalio “Yoyong” Martires last...
Sports
fbtw
Perseverance, redemption & triumph

Perseverance, redemption & triumph

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
If you go to the Meralco Gym inside the Meralco compound along Ortigas Avenue, there is a canteen next to the badminton court...
Sports
fbtw
District Warriors rout foes in Indonesia cage tilt

District Warriors rout foes in Indonesia cage tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The District Warriors Philippines opened their 2024 Cahaya Lestari Surabaya (CLS) League Under-23 senior division journey...
Sports
fbtw
Baltazar records triple-double as Pampanga destroys Valenzuela

Baltazar records triple-double as Pampanga destroys Valenzuela

1 day ago
Justine Baltazar posted a triple-double as the Pampanga Giant Lanterns clobbered the Valenzuela Classics, 85-56, on Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are not heading to the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup scheduled from June 29 to July 7 in Istanbul,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Navarro waxes hot from downtown as Manila rips Iloilo in MPBL

Navarro waxes hot from downtown as Manila rips Iloilo in MPBL

5 hours ago
Manila showed it wasn't just all-height on Wednesday, banking on crack point guard Enzo Navarro to trounce Iloilo, 98-74,...
Sports
fbtw
Player departures turn San Beda's NCAA title defense a tough one

Player departures turn San Beda's NCAA title defense a tough one

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
With key subtractions in the team, the San Beda Red Lions are bracing for a tougher title defense come NCAA Season 100, head...
Sports
fbtw
Volkov-Pavlovich bout is co-main event in UFC Fight Night

Volkov-Pavlovich bout is co-main event in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
In a perfect world, Alexander Volkov is the only Russian fighter in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Not that he is selfish....
Sports
fbtw
It's Meralco's time now, San Miguel's Fajardo concedes

It's Meralco's time now, San Miguel's Fajardo concedes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts’ first championship win in the PBA may be written in the stars, San Miguel Beermen center June Mar...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Game Development Expo back for 2nd year

Philippine Game Development Expo back for 2nd year

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Game Development Expo (PGDX) is set to return from July 26-28 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, hoping...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with