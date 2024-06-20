^

Sports

Bronny James sees NBA Draft chances improving

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 10:06am
Bronny James sees NBA Draft chances improving
Bronny James of the USC Trojans handles the ball in the first half of a first round game against the Washington Huskies during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Trojans defeated the Huskies, 80-74.
David Becker / Getty Images / AFP

BOSTON – LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny, initially projected to go undrafted, has managed to sneak his way into the second round of most of the mock drafts after his impressive showing at the NBA Draft Combine. 

Bronny has only visited two teams — the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns — by design, James’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time). 

"This is nothing new," Paul said. "The goal is to find a team that values your guy and try to push him to get there. It's important to understand the context and realize that this has always been the strategy with many of my clients throughout the years, especially those in need of development like Bronny. My stuff is by design." 

The Lakers have two picks in this year’s draft: No. 17 and No. 55. The Suns have only one at No. 22. 

Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, who also represents LeBron and Anthony Davis, said they are avoiding teams who would only offer a two-way contract and wanted to steer the younger James to a team that values him. He also squashed the rumors that LeBron and Bronny are a package deal. 

"LeBron is off this idea of having to play with Bronny," Paul told ESPN. "If he does, he does. But if he doesn't, he doesn't. There's no deal made that it's guaranteed that if the Lakers draft Bronny at 55, he [LeBron] will re-sign. If that were the case, I would force them to take him at 17. We don't need leverage. The Lakers can draft Bronny and LeBron doesn't re-sign. LeBron is also not going to Phoenix for a minimum deal. We can squash that now.”

The Lakers are a +125 favorite to land Bronny at Fanduel, one of the best sportsbooks according to MD Betting, with the Suns a distant second at +550.  

Paul also added that the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors have shown interest in drafting Bronny. Still, he only limited Bronny’s draft workouts to the Lakers and Suns. 

“Minnesota would love to get Bronny in, but I don't know who their owner is going to be. [Mavs GM] Nico Harrison is like an uncle to Bronny. If the Lakers don't take him at 55, Dallas would take him at 58 and give him a guaranteed deal. Masai [Ujiri, Raptors president] loves him. They could take him without even seeing him at 31,” Paul said. 

Timberwolves’ longtime majority owner Glen Taylor is currently embroiled in a messy legal dispute with minority owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore.  

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com.
 

vuukle comment

LEBRON JAMES

NBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Perseverance, redemption & triumph

Perseverance, redemption & triumph

By Rick Olivares | 19 hours ago
If you go to the Meralco Gym inside the Meralco compound along Ortigas Avenue, there is a canteen next to the badminton court...
Sports
fbtw
District Warriors rout foes in Indonesia cage tilt

District Warriors rout foes in Indonesia cage tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The District Warriors Philippines opened their 2024 Cahaya Lestari Surabaya (CLS) League Under-23 senior division journey...
Sports
fbtw
Baltazar records triple-double as Pampanga destroys Valenzuela

Baltazar records triple-double as Pampanga destroys Valenzuela

21 hours ago
Justine Baltazar posted a triple-double as the Pampanga Giant Lanterns clobbered the Valenzuela Classics, 85-56, on Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Farewell to the Trigger

Farewell to the Trigger

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Basketball fans know Allan Caidic as the Triggerman, the deadly left-handed three-point shooter who was on five PBA champion...
Sports
fbtw
Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are not heading to the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup scheduled from June 29 to July 7 in Istanbul,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gabi, Flores triumphant in JPGT Iloilo

Gabi, Flores triumphant in JPGT Iloilo

10 hours ago
Alexie Isabella Gabi and Inno Miguel Flores overcame early struggles and emerged victorious in the 13-15 category of the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Brahmans beat Pirates for UCAL esports plum

Brahmans beat Pirates for UCAL esports plum

10 hours ago
The University of Batangas Brahmans became the first UCAL esports champions after beating Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas...
Sports
fbtw
Murray turns back Popyrin

Murray turns back Popyrin

10 hours ago
Andy Murray started what is likely to be his Queen’s farewell on Tuesday by beating Alexei Popyrin as defending champion...
Sports
fbtw
Mazzulla&rsquo;s Cinderella story

Mazzulla’s Cinderella story

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
It had to be fate that brought Joe Mazzulla to the Boston Celtics. More like an act of God.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with