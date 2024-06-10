^

Ardina gains momentum as Strom posts record win in the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 10, 2024 | 11:17am
Ardina gains momentum as Strom posts record win in the ShopRite LPGA Classic
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer at Seaview Bay Course on June 07, 2024 in Galloway, New Jersey.
Hunter Martin / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina showcased impressive driving and putting skills, finishing tied for 27th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic, which Linnea Strom won in a stirring come-from-behind victory in Galloway, New Jersey Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Strom barely made the 36-hole cut but delivered a flawless, tournament-record 11-under 60, featuring an eagle and nine birdies. This performance marked the biggest comeback by position on the LPGA Tour since 1984.

Starting from tied for 52nd, Strom surged past a slew of competitors with exceptional putting, finishing with just 20 putts to put together a 31-29 round for a 54-hole total of 14-under 199 at the Seaview Bay Course.

She narrowly edged out Ayaka Furue and Megan Khang, who both finished with 200s after 65 and 66, respectively.

"Honestly, I really did not expect this waking up today," said Strom. "This is proof that you should never give up. Just go out there and give it your all."

Strom's explosive round was hinted at early on, with four birdies in the first eight holes. The 27-year-old Swede then chipped in for eagle from 15 feet on the par-5 ninth. Despite missing six greens, she kept sinking her putts, birdieing Nos. 10 and 14 before closing with three straight birdies.

This resulted in the lowest final-round score by a winner in Tour history, tying the second-lowest score overall. Legend Annika Sorenstam holds the record with a 59 in the second round of the 2001 Standard Register PING.

Meanwhile, Ardina climbed up from tied for 37th by birdieing the first two par-5s (Nos. 3 and 9). She recovered from a mishap on the par-3 15th with a birdie on the last long hole, finishing with a 35-34 for a 207 total. She earned $12,687.

With a solid 235-yard drive, the ICTSI-backed Ardina hit all but two fairways. Despite facing challenges and missing regulation eight times, she compensated by needing just 25 putts.

Ardina hopes to maintain the momentum and confidence gained from this $1.75 million championship as she continues her campaign back on the Epson Tour in Indiana this week.

