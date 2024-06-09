Maroons slay Tamaraws for FilOil preseason tilt finals berth

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons punched their ticket to the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup finals after stopping the Far Eastern University Tamaraws in their tracks, 89-77, Sunday at the FilOIl EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Fighting Maroons thwarted a furious comeback attempt by the Tamaraws to grab the first seat in the championship game.

Reigning UAAP Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez led UP with 22 points and seven rebounds in almost 26 minutes of play.

The game was close at the half, with the Fighting Maroons leading by just five, 43-38.

UP, though, waxed hot and broke the game wide open with a 15-4 run to go up by 16, 58-42, capped by a Sean Alter layup.

The spirited Tamaraws were able to cut the lead to just three, 69-72, with a jumper by Jorick Bautista with 7:20 remaining.

The Diliman-based cagers countered with a backbreaking 16-3 run to regain a 16-point lead, 88-72, punctuated by a 3-pointer by Gerry Abadiano.

Bautista and Janrey Pasaol tried to rally FEU back, but their efforts came up short.

JD Cagulangan added 13 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals for UP. Jacob Bayla, Alter and Abadiano chipped in eight apiece.

Veejay Pre spearheaded the Tamaraws with 20 points, six rebounds and two assists. Bautista backstopped with 16.

UP will be facing the winner of the semifinal clash between the Letran Knights and the La Salle Green Archers.

FEU dropped to the third place game.

The finals and the bronze medal matches will be held on Wednesday at the same venue.