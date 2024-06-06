^

Sports

Liga Baseball Philippines stages maiden amateur tilt

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 4:15pm
Liga Baseball Philippines stages maiden amateur tilt
A scene during the league's opening ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines – Liga Baseball Philippines (LBP) successfully launched its inaugural non-commercial amateur tournament over the weekend at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum, in cooperation with the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association.  

The tournament is slated to run until August. There are eight participating teams: PK Holdings Thunderz, Katayama Baseball Association, IPPC, UST, Ateneo, NU, Samurai U18 and the Dumaguete Unibikers. 

"These top teams will slug it out in the inaugural LBP 'Tingzon Cup' (titled in honor of the legendary baseball leader Rodolfo Tingzon Sr.), which will showcase high level competition," said LBP chairman Wopsy Zamora.

Liga Baseball Philippines chairman Wopsy Zamora addresses the crowd.
Released

"All the teams can be a contender for the historic LBP maiden season. Rivalry looms as baseball kibitzers and enthusiasts will surely follow their team from tri-media to social media, and by that time, baseball fans are back at the venue, the historic Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium," added LBP president Pepe Munoz.

For his part, LBP executive director Rodolfo Tingzon Jr. expressed the importance of rivalry in the league with collegiate teams from the UAAP, and the monumental battle every time the two teams owned by locally based Japanese nationals face each other. 

“They're here to help baseball back on its feet with consent from baseball leaders here and in giving opportunities to play in the Japan League while they learn more about the game. The proud Japanese will surely outhit each other every time they meet. Let's bring it on," said Tingzon. 

Spectators were thrilled the opening day games where the PK Holdings Thunderz beat the Dumagete Unibikers, and the Samurai U18 team upset the IPPC Hawks.  

On the second day, UST defeated Ateneo in a much-awaited match up from the previous UAAP baseball season, and the Thunderz beat KBA in a nail-biting game.

With these games the league promises to deliver to everyone a new level of competition, ensuring to gain the interest of all sports afficionados in country. 

LBP is launching Philippine Baseball into a new era, and giving crowds of all ages something to look forward to. This aligns with their goal of bringing back the sport to its glory days where the Philippines was once considered the powerhouse of Asian baseball.  

The games are played at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. You can catch the games on PTV-4 and IBC- I3, or via livestream on any of the Liga Baseball Pilipinas social media pages on Facebook or YouTube.

vuukle comment

BASEBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Charged-up Bolts draw first blood vs Beermen

Charged-up Bolts draw first blood vs Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts showed no signs of fatigue and pulled away in the fourth quarter to take Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup...
Sports
fbtw
PBO stakes P1 million in prizes

PBO stakes P1 million in prizes

16 hours ago
Smashing hardcourt action is on following the opening yesterday of the Philippine Badminton Open 2024 at the First Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
NUNS, KMS spikers punch semis tickets

NUNS, KMS spikers punch semis tickets

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Powerhouse National University-Nazareth School rolled past UAAP colleague Far Eastern U-Diliman, 25-6, 25-23, 25-17, and punched...
Sports
fbtw
Eric Olivarez netfest on today

Eric Olivarez netfest on today

16 hours ago
The Mayor Eric Olivarez National Junior Tennis Championships begin today with 416 entries competing for top honors and ranking...
Sports
fbtw
TNT trades for Blackwater's Nambatac

TNT trades for Blackwater's Nambatac

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga have possibly found their guard for the future.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bolts bent on bucking the odds in 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

Bolts bent on bucking the odds in 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Facing overwhelming odds the entire PBA Philippine Cup, the Meralco Bolts are using adversity as a tool to help them win their...
Sports
fbtw
Boston's Mazulla bares learning from 2022 NBA Finals loss to Golden State

Boston's Mazulla bares learning from 2022 NBA Finals loss to Golden State

By Alder Almo | 2 hours ago
In 2022, then 33-year-old Joe Mazulla was only in his third season as NBA assistant coach when the Boston Celtics last reached...
Sports
fbtw
'Underpants Run' marks start of IRONMAN weekend

'Underpants Run' marks start of IRONMAN weekend

2 hours ago
The Century Tuna Superbods Underpants Run, an exuberant event featuring the 36 Superbods finalists and spirited athletes,...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic-bound Saso aims high at ShopRite Classic

Olympic-bound Saso aims high at ShopRite Classic

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Back on top of her game and heading to the Olympics, Yuka Saso is ready to face the challenge at the ShopRite LPGA Classic...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with