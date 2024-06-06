^

‘Langoy Pilipinas’ swim tilt slated June 16

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 4:16pm
MANILA, Philippines – More than 400 swimmers are expected to participate in the Langoy Pilipinas age group swimming championship next Sunday, June 16, at the Marikina Sports Complex in Marikina City. 

About 450 athletes from 34 swimming clubs are seen to take part in the competition.

The contest, which will be divided into three categories for both males and females aged 17-under, will also be a fundraising event for Aetas in Pampanga and Zambales. 

There will also be a special category (open) in the 50-meter freestyle for elite swimmers, who will compete in a winner-take-all battle royale, where P5,000 will be taken home by the gold medalist. 

"Many want to participate, but we only limited it to 450 to speed up the competition. Aside from nurturing our young swimmers, our event also involves fundraising,” said Perpetual Help coach Darren Evangelista, who leads the GoldenEast ads promo and events, the tourney’s organizer. 

Tournament director Jojo Manaloto, meanwhile, said that that they are happy to also “raise the status” of Aetas. 

"We are happy because apart from promoting the sport of swimming, we are also able to help raise the status of our Aeta brothers and sisters. Like other Indigenous people, they need care and support to overcome poverty," Manaloto, who also coaches the Emilio Aguinaldo College-Cavite, stressed.
 
He bared that he taught the Aetas how to swim, and “from planting sweet potatoes, most of them are abroad and working as lifeguards.” 

Meanwhile, Evangelista bared that he already talked with Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Fritz Gaston for the possible expansion of their indigenous peoples program.

