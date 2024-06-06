^

One last chance for Champions in VCT Pacific Stage 2

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 9:55am
One last chance for Champions in VCT Pacific Stage 2

MANILA, Philippines – Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific Stage 2 is set to begin on June 15 at the COEX Atrium in Seoul, South Korea.

Retaining the Alpha and Omega groupings from the previous stage, in Stage 2, teams will be competing against those from their own group with the top three teams from each group advancing to the playoffs.

Stage 2 will also see the last chance for teams to secure a spot in Valorant Champions 2024, either by making it to the top three of the tournament or stacking the most Championship Points (one match win is equal to a point) in the league.

Tickets for VCT pacific Stage 2 are now available and are also open to non-Korean residents. Fans who are able to watch onsite can also take part in multiple activities like fan-sign walls, team exhibitions, VCT and Riot merch stores, and the VCT photo booth.

A new team Secret

For Filipino fans, Stage 2 will debut a newly revamped Adobo Gang as Team Secret saw major roster changes leading up the tournament.

Now being led by Filipino-American coach Tim "dummy" Olson, Team Secret bid farewell to longtime player  Jim "Borkum" Timbreza and placed  Noel "NDG" De Guia on their reserve roster. James “2GE” Goopio (formerly RRQ) and Brheyanne "Wild0reoo" Christ Reyes (formerly Oasis Gaming) completed the five-man squad, keeping Team Secret’s roster all Filipino.

The new Team Secret will see their first test on the opening day of VCT Pacific Stage 2, as they face Bleed Esports on June 15, 7 p.m. (Manila time).

