Velarde rules National Age Group Chess Championships elims

MANILA, Philippines -- John Jerish Velarde claimed his second tournament victory after he recently topped the premier open under-18 division of the National Age Group Chess Championships Eliminations in Dumaguete City.

Velarde, 18, trounced Alexis Zeus Paglinawan in the eighth and final round to claim the crown in the meet backed by Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria and drew a record participation of more than 500 participants.

It came a little over a week after the Lapu-Lapu, Cebu native also reigned supreme in the open U18 class of the second Eugene Torre Cup at the Gateway 2 Mall Activity Center back in Cubao, Quezon City.

Velarde thus earned a spot to the Grand Finals set June 22 to 30 in Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte where he will have a chance to claim his third straight crown.

Jersey Marticio, meanwhile, swept the girls’ U18 category in eight games.

Other winners were Gabriel Ryan Paradero (U16), Jaymiel Piel (U14), Sebastian Damonsong (U12), John Kristoff Bautista (U10), Jirah Floravie Cutiyog (girls’ U18), Jemaicah Mendoza (GU14), Cyreine Jean Borce (GU12) and Khana Kathrine Ventolero (GU10).

“We will have the cream of the crop in the age group circuit playing in the finals and hopefully we can produce future champions and possibly Grandmasters from this batch,” said National Chess Federation of the Philippines chief executive officer GM Jayson Gonzales.