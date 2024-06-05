^

San Juan, Nueva Ecija gain share of MPBL lead

Philstar.com
June 5, 2024 | 11:11am
Orlan Wamar in action for San Juan.
MANILA, Philippines – The San Juan Knights and the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards trounced their opponents on Tuesday and shared the lead in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the FilOIl Flying C Centre in San Juan.

San Juan led throughout and subdued Valenzuela, 93-81, while Nueva Ecija turned hot in the second half and drubbed Marikina, 88-64, for their ninth straight win in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

They caught up with the idle Quezon Huskers, also with a 9-0 record.

Michael Calisaan paced San Juan with 18 points; followed by Dexter Maiquez with 13 points, including eight in the fourth quarter; and Orlan Wamar, who chipped in 12 points, six assists and three steals.

The Valenzuela Classics, who fell to 6-6, got 18 points and seven rebounds from JR Quinahan; 14 points, four assist and three steals from Darell Manliguez; and 13 points plus four rebounds from Filipino-American CJ Payawal.

San Juan coach Sen. Jinggoy Estrada also drew nine points from AC Soberano and eight points each from Michael Malonzo and veteran Reyniel Hugnatan.

Unlike San Juan, Nueva Ecija struggled in the first half.

Barely ahead, 42-41, at the break, Nueva Ecija poured in 32 points in the third quarter to pull away for good, 74-48.

JC Cullar delivered all of his seven points; while Michael Juico and Ryan Paule Costelo added five each for Nueva Ecija in that span, where Marikina managed to score just seven points.

Emman Calo emerged top scorer for Nueva Ecija with 13 points; followed by Will McAloney with 12, Juico with nine, and Rob Celiz with eight points, seven rebounds plus four assists.

The Rice Vanguards, the 2022 MPBL champions, stormed beyond recall, 83-53, midway through the fourth quarter.

Jay Collado and John Bryon Villarias also tallied seven points each for Nueva Ecija Coach Don Dulay.

Marikina tumbled to 1-10 despite the 15-point, three-assist output of Mel Mabigat and the 13-point, five-rebound, four-assist, six-steal effort of Eric Joseph Pili.

Pasay clobbered Bulacan, 90-69, in the other game to climb to 7-4.

Laurenz Victoria submitted 19 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals; while Warren Bonifacio contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Pasay Voyagers, who also drew 13 points, five rebounds and five assists from Patrick Sleat.

Bulacan skidded to 2-10 despite the 15-point, 11-rebound effort of Jan Baltazar; and the 12-point, nine-rebound, four-assist output of Kristan Hernandez.

The MPBL goes to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday. The games pit Davao against Iloilo at 4 p.m., Batangas against Mindoro at 6 p.m., and Pangasinan against Rizal at 8 p.m.

