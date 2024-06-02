All's well between Jared Bahay, Maroons

MANILA, Philippines -- There is no bad blood between the University of the Philippines and Jared Bahay, Fighting Maroon JD Cagulangan said.

UP and Bahay’s Ateneo Blue Eagles clashed in the FilOil EcoOil preseason cup on Saturday.

The Diliman-based squad won, 82-75, as they clinched the top seed for the crossover quarterfinals of the tourney.

But Bahay's first game against UP, a school he committed to last year before changing his mind in January this year and moving four kilometers to the Blue Eagles' nest, gave the game an emotional layer.

The star guard would go on and finish with eight points, three rebounds and three assists in the losing effort. He shot 3-of-11 from the field while also committing three turnovers in almost 22 minutes of play.

This is a better performance for Bahay, who had a horrendous debut on Friday with just a point and two rebounds against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws.

After their game, Cagulangan said that he has no animosity against Bahay despite his decommitment from the Fighting Maroons.

"Siguro happy ako sa kaniya yung nilaro niya compared sa last game niya. Siguro kung inaasahan nila na parang kumbaga may galit pero wala, wala sa amin yun. Choice niya naman yun," he said.

"Ang gusto lang namin is... gusto lang namin maglaro and wala kaming ganung feelings sa kaniya."

The heady floor general starred for UP with 16 points.

He also stressed that the National Basketball training Center's top high school player for two straight years should polish his playmaking chops in college.

Meanwhile, Saturday's game also saw the highly-anticipated debut of Jacob Bayla for UP.

Assistant coach Christian Luanzon said that Bayla, who recorded five points, two rebounds, a steal and a block, had good energy.

"But, like any other rookie,hat's important is... at this point, he has to be immersed and have a deeper understanding of UP's team culture, even as the community as a whole," he said.