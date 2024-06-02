^

Late bogeys derail Saso's bid for 2nd major

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 2, 2024 | 2:09pm
Late bogeys derail Saso's bid for 2nd major
Yuka Saso reacts after putting on the 11th hole during the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club on October 08, 2021 in West Caldwell, New Jersey.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso regained her putting touch but struggled from tee-to-green, including her short game, ending up with a 69 Saturday (Sunday Manila time) and dropping to solo fifth in the third round of the US Women’s Open heading into a frenetic finish at the Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Despite a solid two-under frontside card, the 2021 champion’s drive for a second major crown in four years was hampered by inconsistency. After a misstep on No. 10, Saso rebounded with back-to-back birdies from No. 13, inching within one stroke of the lead.

However, bogeys on Nos. 15 and the closing par-4 hole, where she missed the green and chipped poorly, left her three strokes behind the joint leaders. Though her putt on the final hole was pressure-packed, she confidently drained it to save bogey from eight feet.

Her late-round stumble allowed Minjee Lee to outplay her with an eagle-boosted 66, forcing a three-way tie at the top with Andrea Lee and Wichanee Meechai.

Andrea Lee birdied Nos.15 and 16 to card a 67, while Meechai matched Saso’s 69, bringing the trio to identical five-under 205s, leading Hinako Shibuno by two strokes.

Shibuno, a former major winner, surged into contention with an impressive 66, highlighted by a putt from the No. 14 fringe that hovered on the edge before dropping, with the 10-second rule. She concluded with a birdie-bogey-birdie finish to shoot a 34-32 and assemble a 207 total for solo fourth.

Saso, sponsored by ICTSI, hit just six fairways and missed eight greens, with bogeys resulting from two bunker visits, but she finished strong with 27 putts.

Paired with Sakura Koiwai, a former co-competitor on the LPGA of Japan Tour, in the third-to-last flight for the final round, Saso aims to refine her game and vie for the coveted championship.

The Lees will battle it out in the final twosome, while Meechai faces off with Shibuno, promising a thrilling finale to the $12-million championship, the second major on the world’s premier ladies circuit.

