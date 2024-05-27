^

Philippine obstacle body takes the floor at PSA Forum

Philstar.com
May 27, 2024 | 3:11pm
MANILA, Philippines – The latest with the Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) will be talked about at the resumption of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, May 28, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Federation president Atty. Al Agra is gracing the session to discuss the plans and programs of the POSF, a consistent source of gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games including a four-gold romp during the 32nd edition of the biennial meet held in Cambodia last year.

Agra will be joined in the public sports program by her daughter Jessica Agra, also a lawyer by profession, who recently won the women’s doubles title in the Pro Women’s event of the Asia Pacific Padel Tour (APPT) Phuket Open in Thailand.

The younger Agra is currently ranked No. 2 in the APPT behind Patricia Garcia of Spain.

The 10:30 a.m. session is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the 24/7 sports app in the country, ArenaPlus.

Livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, the session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

