^

Sports

Guiao upbeat on Rain or Shine's future

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 26, 2024 | 2:02pm
Guiao upbeat on Rain or Shine's future
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite being swept in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, the future is bright for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, head coach Yeng Guiao said.

Rain or Shine absorbed a 4-0 series loss against the San Miguel Beermen as they exited the All-Filipino conference earlier in the week.

On Friday, the Beermen came back from 19 points down to boot the Elasto Painters, 107-100, in Game 4.

Despite this, Guiao voiced optimism of the team’s future, saying the squad will be better next conference.

“We are happy and sad at the same time. We arrived at the semifinals for the first time in a long while, and that is a big achievement. We knew that San Miguel is great, they are hard to beat in the series, but we still hoped to win one or two games,” the coach told reporters in Filipino.

“But, we learned a lot in this series. And, as I said, we’ll come back to the next conference as a better team. We know where we are lacking, our strengths, so in the offseason we will try to improve on those aspects of our trying to build a contender team,” he added.

The coach stressed that meeting the behemoth Beermen squad would help the young Elasto Painters in their development.

“I think that’s the takeaway, for us to experience this as a young team, what it takes to beat a team like San Miguel. We needed to go through this,” he said.

“I cannot coach experience. The experience is needed to immerse in what it feels, how the preparation goes and what it takes to succeed deep in the playoffs because it is what will speed up the improvement of our team,” he added.

The group is mostly made up of players in their 20s and a handful of veterans.

“So, we will be a lot better team in the next conference.”

Meanwhile, Guiao emphasized that he believes there are six or seven players who are capable of being the team’s cornerstone, and that the group just needs about two or three more pieces to complement them.

“We have the draft to do that. Two first round picks in the draft, so we will get the resource or talent there, combine with the younger guys. We have to keep Gabe [Norwood] and Beau [Belga] so they can keep on helping us in the team.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS

YENG GUIAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Slaughter returns

Slaughter returns

14 hours ago
Manila paraded Greg Slaughter and emerged triumphant over Biñan, 79-63, last Friday in the MPBL Sixth Season at the...
Sports
fbtw
CSB, Perpetual eye NCAA titles

CSB, Perpetual eye NCAA titles

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and University of Perpetual Help chase history as they go for the title clincher against Letran and...
Sports
fbtw
Que, at 45, rules ICTSI Philippine Masters

Que, at 45, rules ICTSI Philippine Masters

14 hours ago
Angelo Que ended an excruciating five-year wait for a championship by securing the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters title...
Sports
fbtw
Serving the best in us

Serving the best in us

By Lito A. Tacujan | 14 hours ago
It’s no sporting phenom but Philippine volleyball has soared to unforeseen heights and expect it to hang in there until...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals get back at Lions

Cardinals get back at Lions

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Another team has exacted some measure of vengeance on its tormentor.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Strong home support fuels AVC Challenge Cup semis-bound Alas Pilipinas

Strong home support fuels AVC Challenge Cup semis-bound Alas Pilipinas

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas found itself in an unexpected situation with a short preparation time for the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Cone mulls shuffling Ginebra starters in Game 5 vs Meralco

Cone mulls shuffling Ginebra starters in Game 5 vs Meralco

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Will Tim Cone pull off a Yeng Guiao in the pivotal Game 5 of Barangay Ginebra's PBA Philippine Cup semis series against ...
Sports
fbtw
Macron condemns fan violence ahead of French football final

Macron condemns fan violence ahead of French football final

5 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned "with the greatest firmness" violence that broke out Saturday (Sunday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Riley leads surging Scheffler at Colonial as PGA mourns golfer Murray's death

Riley leads surging Scheffler at Colonial as PGA mourns golfer Murray's death

5 hours ago
Davis Riley had a four-shot lead over surging Masters champion Scottie Scheffler on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) at the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with