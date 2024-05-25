Dynamic duo Laure, Canino insists team effort is reason for Alas Pilipinas’ strong start

In their first two games, Eya Laure (right) and Angel Canino have consistently led Alas Pilipinas in scoring with 17 and 19.5 points per contest, respectively.

MANILA, Philippines – Eya Laure and Angel Canino shied away from the credit even after being Alas Pilipinas’ 1-2 punch in the ongoing AVC Challenge Cup at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum this week.

Among the Nationals’ go-to scorers in their two victories so far against Australia and India in Group A, the young guns both deflected their outputs to their teammates, who have worked toward creating opportunities for them.

“‘Di talaga namin magagawa ‘to kung ‘di dahil sa kanila (teammates). ‘Yung team effort na ginagawa namin sa bawat laro kasi, hindi kakayanin ng isa o dalawa lang talaga,” Laure said after the win over India on Friday.

“Team effort lang lagi kasi malaki talaga ang mararating kapag magtutulungan ‘yung team at patuloy na maniniwala,” she added.

In their first two games, Laure (17.0 points per game) and Canino (19.5 ppg) have consistently led Alas Pilipinas in scoring. Despite short preparation time, they have each been able to lean on each other to fill in the other person’s shortcomings.

Canino in particular, who is also coming off a non-volleyball related injury, underscored the importance of her teammates having her back even as she takes charge on offense.

“Kailangan talaga namin ‘yung isa’t isa sa loob ng court and ‘yung puntos naman na ‘yon, hindi naman ‘yon para sa’min. Para sa team ‘yon, para sa Pilipinas,” said the national team debutant.

Though entering the tournament with no expectations, the Philippines is now plunged among favorites to reach the semifinals, with their 2-0 record in pool play. One more win will likely ensure their place in the Top 4.

Moving forward, Laure wants to make sure they maximize the opportunity they have, especially now that they are playing on home soil.

“Siyempre nandito na kami. Hindi namin bibitawan ‘to nang basta-basta. ‘Yung opportunity, hindi naman ‘to basta-bastang dumadating lang,” said the former UST standout.

“Ngayong nandito na sa harap namin, i-ma-maximize namin at gagawin pa namin as a team ‘yung pinaka-maganda na pwede naming magawa para sa bayan.”

Alas Pilipinas returns to action Saturday night against Iran for their penultimate match in pool play. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei faces the hosts on Sunday.

All games happen at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. The tournament is slated to go on until Wednesday, May 29.