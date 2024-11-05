Alas bets off to flat start in Asian Senior Beach Volleyball Championships

MANILA, Philippine — Alas Pilipinas suffered a double blow right at the start of the Asian Senior Beach Volleyball Championships with two teams suffering straight-sets losses Tuesday at the Nuvali Sand Courts in the City of Santa Rosa.

Iran’s Salemiinjehboroun Bahman and Khakizadeh Abolhassan overpowered Ronniel Rosales and Edwin Tolentino of the Philippines, 21-8, 21-10, in the men’s qualification tournament.

Fifteen teams are battling it out for the four open spots in the 24-team main draw of the competition hosted by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara, also president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

Indonesia’s Kaize Josephine Selvina Anasthasya and Melinda Novita Sari Devi took down Alexa Polidario and Jen Gaviola, 23-21, 21-15.

Four slots in the women’s main draw are at stake in the seven-team qualifying round.

In other men’s matches, Nguyen Thanh Sang and Nguyen Hoang Long defeated Hong Kong’s Chong Keiloi and Wong Yingcheung, 21-17, 21-16.

Kazakhstan’s Mokhammad Abdulmajid and Ryukhov Klim beat China’s Yuan Liu and Yuan Mao, 23-21, 21-12.

Oman’s Al-Jalbubi Nouh and Alshereiqi Haitham edged out Vietnam’s Doan Gia Luan and Le Hoang Y, 18-21, 21-14, 15-13.

Song Jinyang and Zhang Tai downed Vietnam’s Cao Nhat Minh and Tran Sinh Phan, 21-11, 21-18.

The Philippines has two teams in the men’s main draw and two pairs in the women’s main draw.

Southeast Asian Games bronze medalists Ran Abdilla teams up again with James Buytrago, while Rancel Varga is joined by the Lerry John Francisco.

Khylem Progella and Sofiah Pagara seek podium places along with Kly Orillaneda and Gen Eslapor.