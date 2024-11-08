30th Defense and Sports Arms Show slated Nov. 20-24

AFAD officials led by president Edwin Lim (3rd from left) and spokesperson Alaric Topacio (1st from right).

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s biggest and longest-running defense and sports arms show celebrates three decades of excellence and responsible gun ownership with another event from November 20-24 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Thousands of participants, led by national shooters, enthusiasts and aspirants, are expected to gather in the 30th Defense and Sports Arms Show by the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers (AFAD) following the roaring success of its Davao leg.

AFAD brought the highly anticipated display of state-of-the-art sporting firearms and shooting products from here and abroad in the Mindanao acropolis last month for the first time in seven years for its opening leg before the centerpiece Manila stop like its previous 29 editions.

Over 100 brands of high-quality, world-class local and imported products from 40 confirmed exhibitors will be on display in the five-day show that has regularly featured international shooting champions, national shooters, government officials and celebrities who are all championing responsible gun ownership.

This time, AFAD has invited Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Jonvic Remulla as guest of honor and speaker in the opening ceremony on the first day.

For decades, AFAD in close coordination and partnership with government agencies, has championed a noble cause for Filipinos with seminars and educational programs tackling self-defense, responsible gun ownership, firearms safety handling and regulation policy at the sidelines of its grand show.

AFAD also helps in the legal process of acquiring guns with a one-stop area for applying and renewing of licenses to own, possess and carry firearms available at the show in partnership with the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The 30th staging of AFAD show will also be a display of innovation and resilience for the sporting firearms industry as a long gun ban looms for the midterm election next year.

Projecting a 90% revenue loss in the industry for the six-month duration of the gun ban, AFAD is appealing to the policy makers and the PNP for a possible balancing act that could both prioritize the public safety, the welfare of responsible gun owners, the national shooters, the firearms industry and its economic impact.

“We want the public to see the positive impact that the industry has and the importance of reasonable, balanced regulation. Gun bans like this may aim for safety but they can also stifle an industry that contributes to our economy and supports a large community of responsible enthusiasts,” said AFAD spokesperson Alaric “Aric” Topacio, reiterating the association’s commitment of fostering a community of law-abiding and safety-conscious gun owners in the Philippines.

Members and exhibitors in AFAD’s show include Trust Trade, PB Dionisio & Co. Inc., Squires Bingham International Inc., Tactical Corner Inc., Nashe Enterprises, Hahn Manila Enterprises, Shooters Guns and Ammo Corp., Metro Arms Corporation, R. Espineli Trading, Imperial Guns, Ammo & Accessories, Jethro International Inc.; Stronghand Incorporated, Final Option Trading Corporation, Force Site Inc Lynx Firearms and Ammunition; Tactical Precision Trading and Armscor Shooting Center.

Also in the fray are Topspot Guns and Ammo, Lordman Leathercraft Guns and Ammo, Defensive Armament Resource Corp. True Weight, Tactics SOG Industries Inc., Lock and Load Firearms and Sporting Goods, Pascual Enterprises, Santiago Fiberforce, Jordan Leather & Gen. Mdse., Speededge, Magnus Sports Shop, Greyman Elite Inc., Bonanza Enterprise, Frontier Guns & Ammo, Jordan Guns & Ammo Trading, Tacops-Tactical Option Inc., Raj’s, Asia Defense and Armament Corporation and Secure Arms.