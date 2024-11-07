Twin hits for Alas Pilipinas women

Khylem Progella and Sofiah Pagara of Alas Pilipinas overcame New Zealand’s Shauna Polley and Olivia MacDonald, 21-19, 21-18, in Pool E play of the event hosted by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas women pulled off twin victories in the Asian Senior Beach Volleyball Championships pool play yesterday at the Nuvali Sand Courts in the City of Santa Rosa.

Gen Eslapor and Kly Orillaneda defeated Yekaterina Ryukhova and Anastassiya Ukolova of Kazakhstan, 21-19, 21-13 in Pool F.

The Philippines, however, suffered an early double whammy in the men’s side as D’Artagnan Potts and Jack Pearse of Australia downed Rancel Varga and Lerry John Francisco, 21-11, 21-16.

Southeast Asian Games bronze medalists Ran Abdilla and James Buytrago also dropped their first match, a tight 20-22, 19-21 loss to Alani Nicklin and Thomas Hartles of New Zealand.