Gymnast Emma Malabuyo secures Paris Olympics berth

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Emma Malabuyo of the UCLA Bruins competes on floor during a meet against the California Golden Bears at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on March 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines -- Emma Malabuyo is going to Paris.

The gymnast punched a ticket to the Paris Olympics after taking home the bronze medal for the individual all-around in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Uzbekistan Friday.

She became the fourth gymnast who qualified for the quadrennial meet after Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Ruivivar.

The 21-year-old Malabuyo came in third with a score of 50.398 after China's Hu Jiafei and Qin Xinyi for the bronze medal.

Hu garnered a score of 50.699, while Qin had 50.566.

Coming in fourth was Kazakhstan's Aida Bauyrzhanova, who finished with 50.365.

Malabuyo is the highest-placing athlete eligible for the quota.

The development was also confirmed by the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines, as well as the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission.

There are now 13 Filipinos who are going to Paris.

Aside from the four gymnasts, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, boxers Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas and Eumir Marcial, weightlifters John Ceniza, Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando, rower Joanie Delgaco and fencer Sam Catantan earlier booked Olympic tickets.