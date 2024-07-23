Alice Guo still no-show at DOJ's preliminary probe

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo on Monday once again failed to appear at the preliminary investigation (PI) of the non-bailable human trafficking complaint lodged against her before the Department of Justice.

Guo’s camp filed a counter-affidavit for the case filed by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) on June 21 over her alleged involvement in the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub.

The suspended mayor and her co-respondents were scheduled to appear before the panel of prosecutors, but were granted another opportunity on August 6 following the submission of a supplemental complaint by the PAOCC and the PNP-CIDG based on the testimony of four new witnesses, according to Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty.

“This is hopefully the proper forum and fortunately for her, because the state decided a supplemental complaint she has a new opportunity to explain her side in a proper forum,” Ty said in an interview with the members of the press.

Ty referred to a supplemental complaint filed by the PAOCC and the PNP-CIDG after four additional Filipino witnesses who would testify against the alleged illegal activities of POGOs Zuan Yuan Technology and Baofu Land Development.

According to PAOCC spokesman Winston Casio, the witnesses will further prove the alleged abuses of the POGO hubs.

“Papatunayan din nila na sila po ay hindi nakakalabas malaya sa lugar kumbaga sila ay nakakulong doon eh binibigyan lang sila ng isang araw sa isang buwan para makalabas, may bawas pa doon sa, sa kanilang sahod," he said in an interview with the members of the press.

(They will also prove that they cannot freely leave the place; it's like they are imprisoned there and are only given one day a month to go out, with a deduction from their salary.)

Casio also said that they have added another Filipino respondent to the case who is allegedly involved in the management of Zun Yuan, Baofu and Hongsheng Gaming Corporation.

If found guilty, Guo and others accused may face life imprisonment with a fine of not less than P2 to P5 million.

Aside from the cases lodged before the DOJ, Guo and her other co-accused are also facing an arrest order for their non-appearance in the Senate hearing on the alleged abuses of the Bamban POGOs.

