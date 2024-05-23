Beermen need to match Painters’ energy to pull off sweep, says Gallent

MANILA, Philippines – On the cusp of sweeping Rain or Shine in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, the San Miguel Beermen are aiming to step on the gas and match the Elasto Painters’ energy in Game 4.

The Beermen on Wednesday went up 3-1 after pulling away late and grabbing the pivotal Game 3 with a 117-107 victory.

After the win, San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent said they are expecting Rain or Shine to “come out smoking” in the next game.

“We just have to be motivated in Game 4. We really have to bring the energy and we have to step on the gas especially in that game because I’m sure Rain or Shine will come out smoking,” he told reporters.

“We just have to match that and do the things we’ve been doing. And I think we’re gonna be okay,” he added.

In Game 3, the defending champions had three players scoring more than 20 points — CJ Perez with 23, Marcio Lassiter with 21 and Don Trollano with 20.

Aside from the three, four others — Terrence Romeo (13), Chris Ross (12), June Mar Fajardo (11) and Mo Tautuaa (10) — finished in double figures.

Despite the Beermen’s offensive explosion, Rain or Shine kept in step for the majority of the game, trailing by just four, 105-109, with 1:30 to go before Lassiter and Romeo put the finishing touches for San Miguel.

Beau Belga led the Elasto Painters with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists to go with three steals. Young guns Adrian Nocum, Jhonard Clarito and Keith Datu chipped in 14 apiece in the losing effort.

As he did the whole season, Gallent underscored that the team is doing things carefully as they seek to close out the series in Game 4.

“We’re just doing it step by step. In case it’s there, it’s there. If not then we just gotta work harder in Game 5,” he said.

San Miguel is eyeing to sweep their way to the finals on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.