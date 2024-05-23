^

Sports

Beermen need to match Painters’ energy to pull off sweep, says Gallent

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 23, 2024 | 2:25pm
Beermen need to match Paintersâ�� energy to pull off sweep, says Gallent
San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – On the cusp of sweeping Rain or Shine in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, the San Miguel Beermen are aiming to step on the gas and match the Elasto Painters’ energy in Game 4. 

The Beermen on Wednesday went up 3-1 after pulling away late and grabbing the pivotal Game 3 with a 117-107 victory. 

After the win, San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent said they are expecting Rain or Shine to “come out smoking” in the next game.

“We just have to be motivated in Game 4. We really have to bring the energy and we have to step on the gas especially in that game because I’m sure Rain or Shine will come out smoking,” he told reporters. 

“We just have to match that and do the things we’ve been doing. And I think we’re gonna be okay,” he added.

In Game 3, the defending champions had three players scoring more than 20 points — CJ Perez with 23, Marcio Lassiter with 21 and Don Trollano with 20. 

Aside from the three, four others — Terrence Romeo (13), Chris Ross (12), June Mar Fajardo (11) and Mo Tautuaa (10) — finished in double figures.

Despite the Beermen’s offensive explosion, Rain or Shine kept in step for the majority of the game, trailing by just four, 105-109, with 1:30 to go before Lassiter and Romeo put the finishing touches for San Miguel. 

Beau Belga led the Elasto Painters with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists to go with three steals. Young guns Adrian Nocum, Jhonard Clarito and Keith Datu chipped in 14 apiece in the losing effort.  

As he did the whole season, Gallent underscored that the team is doing things carefully as they seek to close out the series in Game 4. 

“We’re just doing it step by step. In case it’s there, it’s there. If not then we just gotta work harder in Game 5,” he said. 

San Miguel is eyeing to sweep their way to the finals on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala stuns Aussie foe to stay on track of French Open main draw

Eala stuns Aussie foe to stay on track of French Open main draw

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala knows the enormity of what she is about to accomplish — a feat that would change Philippine tennis forev...
Sports
fbtw
Eala nears French Open main draw

Eala nears French Open main draw

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Alex Eala knows the enormity of what she is about to accomplish – a feat that would change Philippine tennis forev...
Sports
fbtw
Eala chalks up first Grand Slam win

Eala chalks up first Grand Slam win

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Philippine ace Alex Eala took the first step on the road to the French Open women’s singles main competition with an...
Sports
fbtw
Last-hole birdie lifts Bisera past Kim

Last-hole birdie lifts Bisera past Kim

15 hours ago
Kim Florence Bisera endured challenging bounces off the tee with a near-impeccable short game, pounding out a gutsy two-under...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics draw first blood

Celtics draw first blood

15 hours ago
The Boston Celtics needed a late rally to force overtime against the Indiana Pacers before emerging with a 133-128 win in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Doncic takes charge as Mavericks escape Wolves in Game 1

Doncic takes charge as Mavericks escape Wolves in Game 1

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Luka Doncic took over in the fourth quarter and helped the Dallas Mavericks take Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Canino looking to regain form as Alas Pilipinas debut beckons

Canino looking to regain form as Alas Pilipinas debut beckons

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Angel Canino is eager to make up for lost time as she works toward being 100% healthy in time for her national team debut...
Sports
fbtw
Massive turnout expected in IRONMAN Philippines, IM 70.3 Subic

Massive turnout expected in IRONMAN Philippines, IM 70.3 Subic

5 hours ago
The IRONMAN Group is gearing up for an unprecedented turnout for the fourth Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and the 11th...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International survives 9-game play-ins to remain in MPL PH playoffs

Blacklist International survives 9-game play-ins to remain in MPL PH playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Blacklist International is the last team standing after the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Playoff Play-Ins,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with