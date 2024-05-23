Massive turnout expected in IRONMAN Philippines, IM 70.3 Subic

MANILA, Philippines – The IRONMAN Group is gearing up for an unprecedented turnout for the fourth Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and the 11th IM 70.3 Subic Bay, which fires off on June 9 at Subic Bay Boardwalk with the premier endurance races expected to draw athletes and their families from around the globe.

In addition to the main events, the 5km Century Tuna Super Bods Underpants Run will also take place on June 7, while Choco Hero IRONKIDS triathlon will be held on June 8, nurturing young talent in the sport.

Also on tap are the age-group categories, featuring individual and relay events, along with the novel team tents competition.

Greg Banzon, Executive Vice President and COO of Century Pacific, emphasized the pivotal role Century Tuna has played in the Philippine triathlon scene, saying the company has supported events from small sprint races to the prestigious IRONMAN Philippines for over a decade.

He also highlighted the rise of Filipino athletes, such as Southeast Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas, as a testament to the company’s commitment to youth development in triathlon. Though their support, Century Tuna has fostered a generation of athletes excelling in the sport.

Forty-four countries will compete in the upcoming endurance race, with Japan, France and the United States leading the charge with 54, 18 and 16 entries, respectively. Meanwhile, Singapore and Vietnam will each field 10 participants, and the host country has entered 147 competitors three weeks into the staging of the blue-ribbon event.

Carlo Endaya, Vice President and General Manager for the Domestic Tuna Business of Century Pacific, also underscored the broader impact of their support for triathlon events, stressing these promote health and fitness within the community, making triathlon accessible to a wider audience.

He added that the company’s involvement goes beyond the elite athletes, promoting a culture of health and fitness that reaches people of all ages and backgrounds, encouraging more individuals to embrace the sport and its benefits.

Registration for both events is ongoing. For details, visit www.ironman.com/im-philippines-register.

Subic Bay, renowned for its tourist attractions such as resorts, golf courses and eco-adventure activities, remains in pristine condition year-round. This premier destination is set to challenge the athletes’ skills, endurance and mental toughness in both the IM 70.3 and the full IRONMAN events.

Participants in the IM 70.3 will face a 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1km run (70.3) challenge, while the full IRONMAN will test the athletes’ limits with a 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km marathon.

Princess Galura, Regional Director of the organizing IRONMAN Group Philippines, acknowledged Subic as the country’s triathlon capital, citing its long history of hosting various triathlon events, including 5150s, sprints and full-distance IM races.

The IM 70.3 and full IM are part of the IRONMAN Group’s 2023-24 Season Pass and Flex 90 programs. These offerings allow athletes to participate in multiple race across Oceania and Asia at a reduced cost and provide flexibility in changing race dates without penalties.

With robust support from local officials and businesses, this year’s event promises to be a milestone in the history of IRONMAN races in the Philippines, cultivating a strong sense of community and promoting a healthier lifestyle for all participants.