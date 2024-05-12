^

Sports

Crossovers storm back vs Angels to extend battle for 3rd series

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 7:33pm
Crossovers storm back vs Angels to extend battle for 3rd series
Chery Tiggo's Eya Laure
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Chery Tiggo pulled off a comeback for the ages in a nail-biting 16-25, 11-25, 25-13, 25-22, 18-16 victory Sunday to stay in the battle for third place in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Eya Laure was the fuel that kept the machine going for the Crossovers as she unloaded 26 points, including key hits in the final three sets when they staged a monumental fightback from what looked like a hopeless two-set deficit.

Petro Gazz, who seized the opener, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 27-29, 15-12, Thursday, had all the chances to slit Chery Tiggo’s jugular when it seized a commanding 2-0 set upper hand.

The Crossovers were given up for dead in that stage but found the will and mustered the courage to claw their way out of the grave and mount one of the greatest rallies of this conference.

It started with a third-set win.

They followed it up with a fourth.

And finally, when things were bleak after trailing, 8-6, in the deciding set, the Crossovers had the last wind to set up the one run that sealed the deal, knot the series at 1-1 and force a deciding Game Three Tuesday.

“Redemption ng team, pam-boost ng morale,” said Chery Tiggo coach Kungfu Reyes. “Pinaguusapan dito pride, alam namin na kaya naming simulan, kaya naming humabol.”

Mylene Paat chipped in 15 hits while Shaya Adorador came off the bench to contribute 10 points.

Jasmine Nabor had her moments too as she had 11 sets and nine points, some came when her team needed it most late in the duel.

Brooke Van Sickle was lethal again with a match-high 30 points while Jonah Sabete had 18 but didn’t have anything left in the tank late to avert an excruciatingly painful collapse.

vuukle comment

CHERY TIGGO

PETRO GAZZ ANGELS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Terrafirma stuns San Miguel

Terrafirma stuns San Miguel

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Eighth seed Terrafirma went into the David-versus-Goliath showdown with No. 1 San Miguel Beer believing it could defy the...
Sports
fbtw
Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipino slugger Reymart Gaballo absorbed a tough first-round knockout loss against Mexico’s Kenbun Torres in their...
Sports
fbtw
Standhardinger powers Ginebra past Magnolia, into PBA semis

Standhardinger powers Ginebra past Magnolia, into PBA semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Christian Standhardinger detonated for 36 points to tow Barangay Ginebra to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at the expense...
Sports
fbtw
NU scores twin kill over UST

NU scores twin kill over UST

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
In front of 20,955 witnesses, the Bulldogs got on the loose and went for the double ambush on the Tigers’ lair –...
Sports
fbtw
UB, Lyceum in UCAL final

UB, Lyceum in UCAL final

20 hours ago
Host University of Batangas and Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas set up an exciting title clash in the first PG...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eyeing decider vs Bulldogs, Golden Spikers told to 'wake up'

Eyeing decider vs Bulldogs, Golden Spikers told to 'wake up'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
With their backs against the wall, University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers head coach Odjie Mamon said he wants to challenge...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons disarm Archers in Filoil Preseason Cup opener

Maroons disarm Archers in Filoil Preseason Cup opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
The University of the Philippines drubbed La Salle, 89-77, in a rematch between UAAP finalists to open the Filoil EcoOil 17th...
Sports
fbtw
Masterful Lomachenko knocks out Kambosos to win IBF lightweight crown

Masterful Lomachenko knocks out Kambosos to win IBF lightweight crown

6 hours ago
Ukrainian boxing great Vasiliy Lomachenko clinched the IBF lightweight world title on Sunday after producing a supreme performance...
Sports
fbtw
NU&rsquo;s Solomon regains groove in time for Game 1 win vs UST

NU’s Solomon regains groove in time for Game 1 win vs UST

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
NU’s Alyssa Solomon shook off her slump in timely fashion as she recovered with a team-high 17 points in Game 1 of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with