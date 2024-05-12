Crossovers storm back vs Angels to extend battle for 3rd series

MANILA, Philippines -- Chery Tiggo pulled off a comeback for the ages in a nail-biting 16-25, 11-25, 25-13, 25-22, 18-16 victory Sunday to stay in the battle for third place in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Eya Laure was the fuel that kept the machine going for the Crossovers as she unloaded 26 points, including key hits in the final three sets when they staged a monumental fightback from what looked like a hopeless two-set deficit.

Petro Gazz, who seized the opener, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 27-29, 15-12, Thursday, had all the chances to slit Chery Tiggo’s jugular when it seized a commanding 2-0 set upper hand.

The Crossovers were given up for dead in that stage but found the will and mustered the courage to claw their way out of the grave and mount one of the greatest rallies of this conference.

It started with a third-set win.

They followed it up with a fourth.

And finally, when things were bleak after trailing, 8-6, in the deciding set, the Crossovers had the last wind to set up the one run that sealed the deal, knot the series at 1-1 and force a deciding Game Three Tuesday.

“Redemption ng team, pam-boost ng morale,” said Chery Tiggo coach Kungfu Reyes. “Pinaguusapan dito pride, alam namin na kaya naming simulan, kaya naming humabol.”

Mylene Paat chipped in 15 hits while Shaya Adorador came off the bench to contribute 10 points.

Jasmine Nabor had her moments too as she had 11 sets and nine points, some came when her team needed it most late in the duel.

Brooke Van Sickle was lethal again with a match-high 30 points while Jonah Sabete had 18 but didn’t have anything left in the tank late to avert an excruciatingly painful collapse.