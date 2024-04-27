^

Standhardinger dominates as Gin Kings rip FiberXers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 27, 2024 | 8:58pm
Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger (34) flirted with a triple-double
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Christian Standhardinger flirted with a triple-double and led Barangay Ginebra to their fourth straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup over the lowly Converge FiberXers, 105-93, Saturday at the Aquilino Pimentel Jr. International Convention Center in Cagayan de Oro.

The bruising big man finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks.

With the game tied at the half, 48-all, the Gin Kings changed the course of the game and flipped the script in the third quarter, breaking the game wide open with an 18-6 run to take a 66-54 lead.

After Pat Maagdenberg halted the blitz with a floater, 56-66, Ginebra continued the hot run and pushed its advantage to 16, 77-61.

Since then they never looked back.

The lead grew to as much as 21, 96-75, with a layup by Standhardinger with 5:02 remaining.

The FiberXers tried to storm back, but the 12-point final score was the closest they got.

Mav Ahanmisi had a solid performance for the Gin Kings with 17 markers, seven dimes and six boards.

Scottie Thompson also had a near triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Alec Stockton exploded for Converge with 32 points, six rebounds and six assists in the losing effort. Justin Arana chipped in 18 and seven.

Ginebra rose to 7-3 in the season, good for solo second.

Converge slipped to 1-9.

