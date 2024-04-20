Puzon steers Lady Pirates past Lady Altas

Games Sunday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

9 a.m. – SSC-R vs AU (men)

11:30 a.m. – SSC-R vs AU (women)

2 p.m. – Letran vs CSB (women)

5 p.m. – Letran vs CSB (men)

MANILA, Philippines – There is a reason Lyceum of the Philippines University is on course in writing history again in NCAA women’s volleyball.

It’s a pocket-sized but big-hearted setter in Venice Puzon.

The reigning back-to-back league best setter came through with another fantastic performance in leading the Lady Pirates to a 25-21, 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 15-11 win over the University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas Saturday in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Puzon dished out a match-best 20 excellent sets while presiding over her team’s floor defense with 16 digs as LPU snared a fourth straight victory and a share of No. 1 with three-peat-seeking College of St. Benilde and darkhorse Letran.

More importantly, LPU stayed in position to replicate, if not eclipse, its magnificent performance a season ago when it made the Final Four and the finals for the very first time before being denied its breakthrough championship by CSB.

“Adjustment at variation lang sa offense, kailangan hindi mabasa agad ng blockers,” said Puzon, who suited up for the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the Premier Volleyball League last year.

With Puzon directing attacking traffic, the Lady Pirates’ offense kept humming with the troika of Jane Tulang, Joan Doguna and Johna Dolorito taking turns before finishing with 20, 19 and 19 points, respectively.

LPU also overcame a titanic performance from reigning MVP Mary Rhose Dapol, who exploded for 35 points she fueled with 33 kills.

“Siguro dahil ito sa kagustuhan namin makabawi sa kanila kasi preseason natalo kamo sa kanila,” said Puzon.

The Lady Altas dropped to 2-2.