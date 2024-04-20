^

Sports

Puzon steers Lady Pirates past Lady Altas

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 2:01pm
Puzon steers Lady Pirates past Lady Altas

Games Sunday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)
9 a.m. – SSC-R vs AU (men)
11:30 a.m. – SSC-R vs AU (women)
2 p.m. – Letran vs CSB (women)
5 p.m. – Letran vs CSB (men)

MANILA, Philippines – There is a reason Lyceum of the Philippines University is on course in writing history again in NCAA women’s volleyball.

It’s a pocket-sized but big-hearted setter in Venice Puzon.

The reigning back-to-back league best setter came through with another fantastic performance in leading the Lady Pirates to a 25-21, 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 15-11 win over the University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas Saturday in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Puzon dished out a match-best 20 excellent sets while presiding over her team’s floor defense with 16 digs as LPU snared a fourth straight victory and a share of No. 1 with three-peat-seeking College of St. Benilde and darkhorse Letran.

More importantly, LPU stayed in position to replicate, if not eclipse, its magnificent performance a season ago when it made the Final Four and the finals for the very first time before being denied its breakthrough championship by CSB.

“Adjustment at variation lang sa offense, kailangan hindi mabasa agad ng blockers,” said Puzon, who suited up for the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the Premier Volleyball League last year.

With Puzon directing attacking traffic, the Lady Pirates’ offense kept humming with the troika of Jane Tulang, Joan Doguna and Johna Dolorito taking turns before finishing with 20, 19 and 19 points, respectively.

LPU also overcame a titanic performance from reigning MVP Mary Rhose Dapol, who exploded for 35 points she fueled with 33 kills.

“Siguro dahil ito sa kagustuhan namin makabawi sa kanila kasi preseason natalo kamo sa kanila,” said Puzon.

The Lady Altas dropped to 2-2.

vuukle comment

NCAA

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The greatest billiards player of all time is a Filipino.
Sports
fbtw
PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
PBA hall of famer Ricardo Brown did not mince words on the comment made by NBA legend Charles Barkley on Filipinos in the...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo stays on track

Yulo stays on track

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Olympic-bound Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo is back with a vengeance.
Sports
fbtw
Patriots catch MPBL leaders

Patriots catch MPBL leaders

15 hours ago
Parañaque’s outside gunners clicked in the fourth quarter as the Patriots subdued the Iloilo United Royals, 72-66,...
Sports
fbtw
Ubas boosts bid for Paris

Ubas boosts bid for Paris

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Filipino Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Janry Ubas boosted his Paris Olympics bid after he topped the men’s long...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu set to fire off

IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu set to fire off

4 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu sets the stage for a stirring showcase of endurance and athleticism as it kicks off Sunday, April...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s Happy hour for SMB

It’s Happy hour for SMB

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Then Marcio Lassiter whipped up a storm in the third quarter to reverse the tide and help clear the way to a “routine”...
Sports
fbtw
Elite pros back in IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

Elite pros back in IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

15 hours ago
With innovative enhancements in the swim leg and a captivating bike route along CCLEX, the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu promises...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Knights roar to 4th straight win

Lady Knights roar to 4th straight win

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Letran sailed to its fourth straight victory by turning back Jose Rizal University, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19, yesterday and moved...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with