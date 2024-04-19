^

Sports

Quiban slips with 70, but Que fights back with 67

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 2:52pm
Quiban slips with 70, but Que fights back with 67
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban slowed down with a 70 after a 66 and slipped to joint 10th, now four strokes behind two-day leader John Catlin halfway through the Saudi Open at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia Thursday.

After a six-birdie, one-bogey performance in the opening round, the Filipino ace settled for a three-birdie, two-bogey card at the par-71 layout, his 136 aggregate dropping him eight spots from a previous tied for second place.

He actually improved by one stroke with a 27-putt showing but the one-time PGA Tour campaigner struggled from the mound to the green, missing five fairways and seven greens.

But Quiban remains optimistic about his chances for a breakthrough win on the Asian Tour with two rounds left in the $1 million event.

Angelo Que, meanwhile, sizzled with an eagle-spiked 67 after a 72 as he moved to joint 24th at 139 but compatriot Miguel Tabuena hardly recovered from a 73 with a 72 for a 145 and missed the cut by three.

Catlin bucked a late start and fired a 67 as he hung tough with a 10-under 132, just a stroke ahead of a charging Li Haotong of China, who shot a 65 to tie Scott Head, who also carded a four-under card, at second with 133s.

Steve Lewton and David Puig matched 134s after 64 and 67, respectively, setting the stage for a spirited battle for position in the pivotal round Friday.

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN
