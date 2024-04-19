Farm Fresh's Tubu, Viray embrace sharing minutes as team continues to improve

MANILA, Philippines – Farm Fresh Foxies hitters Trisha Tubu and Caitlin Viray have no complaints about sharing their playing time as the young team slowly learns to hit their stride in the ongoing 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

This is because results have been slowly coming for the fairly young squad, as they bumped their win total to three on Thursday evening — the most for a single conference for the Foxies in their short PVL history.

After being acquired in the offseason, Viray plays the same position as Tubu — who was previously the main scorer of the Foxies. Now as the coaching staff balances their contributions, Viray said they simply want to help the team win.

“Sa amin, napag-usapan naman namin na kung sino ipasok sa amin, laging ready and yung we always got each other’s back naman so wala namang problema doon,” Viray said.

“Ang mahalaga kapag ibunot kami ni coach is ready kami,” she added.

Tubu, meanwhile, acknowledged that there is still much to work on, not only for herself and Viray, but for the rest of the Foxies.

As they attempt to gain contender status in the PVL, the former Adamson standout is staying patient with the work they’re doing.

“Yung team is nasa process pa rin maturing since yun nga, bagong sistema ngayon. Pero ang kagandahan sa team namin, is unti-unti ina=adapt namin yung bagong style, bagong system,” she said.

“And alam naman namin na sa pag-adapt na ‘to, unti-unting tutulong sa pag-angat pa po sa mga susunod na conference itong team na to.”

Still, they have one more match to prepare for this conference before wrapping up for a short break, with Viray’s former team in their last game of the tournament — the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Currently the No. 1 team in the tournament, Viray hopes they can give the Flying Titans a run for their money.

“Yes, syempre, lahat naman looking forward makaharap yung Choco Mucho and siguro trabaho pa kami sa training para mabigyan namin sila ng magandang laban,” she said.

Farm Fresh and Choco Mucho collide on Tuesday, April 23, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.