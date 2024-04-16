^

Petro Gazz overpowers Cignal to boost PVL semis bid

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 16, 2024 | 7:46pm
It was the Angels' seventh victory in nine outings.
It was the Angels’ seventh victory in nine outings.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Wednesday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
4 p.m. – SGA vs Farm Fresh
6 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels knew they needed to overcome the Cignal HD Spikers — the last of their stronger foes — for them to theoretically make the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals.

They did.

Delivering possibly its strongest performance in the conference to date, Petro Gazz overpowered a surprisingly timid Cignal in a 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 victory Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena that put them on the threshold of claiming a semis seat.

It was the Angels’ seventh victory in nine outings.

While technically they would need one more win to officially advance, Petro Gazz’s Japanese coach Koji Tsuzurabara’s charges are already aware they are already in since their last two elimination round assignments were already eliminated — Galeries Tower (3-6) Saturday in Sta. Rosa, Laguna and Nxled (3-6) on April 27 in Pasig.

“Siyempre unang una, masaya lahat dahil lumilinaw daan papunta semis,” said Petro Gazz captain Remy Joy Palma, who contributed eight points.

“Pero hindi pa tapos elimination round, hindi kami pwede mag relax, kailangan pa namin matapos maayos elimination tapos tignan namin saan kami aabutin,” she added.

High flying, power-hitting Jonah Sabete, who paced all hitters with 16 points while presiding over their floor defense with 12 digs, agreed.

“Hindi namin minamaliit next games,” she stressed.

For Tsuzurabara, admitted he had sleepless nights knowing they would face Cignal, a team he considers as one of the league’s strongest teams.

“Cignal is so strong, I didn’t sleep last night,” he said.

While it brightened Petro Gazz’s semis hopes, Cignal’s aspiration was dimmed with this backbreaking defeat as the latter sputtered to a 5-4 record and closer to painful elimination.

ANGELS

PETRO GAZZ

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
