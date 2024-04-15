^

ONIC Philippines slay titans for top spot in MPL Philippines

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 15, 2024 | 11:42am
ONIC Philippines slay titans for top spot in MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – As the 13th season of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines heads to its second half of the regular season, there is a new top team to beat — ONIC Philippines.

The Yellow Hedgehogs have gone seven consecutive games winning by 2-0, even against world champions AP Bren and Echo the past weekend. The win streak has propelled them from third to first place in the rankings with 21 points (7 wins and 1 loss).

Reigning champion AP Bren is also at 21 points but has a lower game win percentage while ECHO has slipped to third place at 16 points after failing to win its matches this weekend.

Also on a win streak is RSG Philippines, whose four consecutive sweeps tied it with Echo at 16 points for joint third.

Minana EVOS' upset win over Echo helped fuel its playoff contention as it sits in fifth place with 13 points; while Blacklist International has slipped further down the rankings to sixth place after four consecutive losses.

Smart Omega finally won a series at the expense of TNC. While both teams are tied at 1 win and seven losses each, the Barangay is ahead in points with four to TNC's three.

The regular season will continue Friday, April 19, at 4 p.m. with Echo versus Smart Omega, followed by ONIC Philippines versus RSG Philippines.

