5x NBA Champion Derek Fisher to visit Philippines on April 17 for meet and greet hosted by vivo

MANILA, Philippines — In an exciting event, vivo is set to host a meet and greet session featuring former Basketball Association (NBA) player Derek Fisher on April 17 at SM Megamall. This marks the second time vivo has organized such an event, continuing its partnership with the NBA as its official smartphone.

Having kicked off their collaboration in 2023, vivo and the NBA have been bringing unique experiences to fans worldwide. Previously, in December 2023, vivo hosted a memorable meet and greet with NBA legend Richard Hamilton at its concept store in SM Mall of Asia.

This time around, on April 17, fans in the Philippines will have the opportunity to meet Fisher, a 5x NBA Champion from the Los Angeles Lakers. Beyond his achievements on the court, he now serves as a coach, brand investor, and documentary producer.

Attendees can look forward to engaging with the NBA icon, asking questions, and even getting their memorabilia signed during the event.

This exclusive meet and greet with Fisher is part of vivo's ongoing campaign for the V30 Series, offering fans the chance to capture moments with the latest V30 Pro smartphone.

vivo V30 Pro

Equipped with triple 50MP rear cameras co-engineered with ZEISS and another 50MP autofocus wide-angle selfie camera, the V30 Pro ensures effortless and stunning mobile photography. It is also equipped with Aura Light 3.0, a powerful soft light that can illuminate portraits.

Aside from its photography features, the vivo V30 Pro is also a powerhouse in terms of performance. It is the slimmest phone with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging technology.

Additionally, it is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which provides seamless performance for daily smartphone needs.

Don't miss the chance to meet the 5x NBA Champion at the vivo concept store in SM Megamall. Join vivo for an unforgettable experience with the basketball legend!

The vivo V30 Pro with 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM is available for P34,999 at any vivo concept store or kiosk nationwide, as well as online via vivo website, Shopee and Lazada.

Stay updated on event details and announcements by following vivo's official channels on their website, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.