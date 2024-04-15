^

Sports

5x NBA Champion Derek Fisher to visit Philippines on April 17 for meet and greet hosted by vivo

Philstar.com
April 15, 2024 | 2:12pm
5x NBA Champion Derek Fisher to visit Philippines on April 17 for meet and greet hosted by vivo
On April 27, fans in the Philippines will have the opportunity to meet Fisher, a 5x NBA Champion from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — In an exciting event, vivo is set to host a meet and greet session featuring former Basketball Association (NBA) player Derek Fisher on April 17 at SM Megamall. This marks the second time vivo has organized such an event, continuing its partnership with the NBA as its official smartphone.

Having kicked off their collaboration in 2023, vivo and the NBA have been bringing unique experiences to fans worldwide. Previously, in December 2023, vivo hosted a memorable meet and greet with NBA legend Richard Hamilton at its concept store in SM Mall of Asia.

This time around, on April 17, fans in the Philippines will have the opportunity to meet Fisher, a 5x NBA Champion from the Los Angeles Lakers. Beyond his achievements on the court, he now serves as a coach, brand investor, and documentary producer.

Attendees can look forward to engaging with the NBA icon, asking questions, and even getting their memorabilia signed during the event. 

This exclusive meet and greet with Fisher is part of vivo's ongoing campaign for the V30 Series, offering fans the chance to capture moments with the latest V30 Pro smartphone.

vivo V30 Pro

Equipped with triple 50MP rear cameras co-engineered with ZEISS and another 50MP autofocus wide-angle selfie camera, the V30 Pro ensures effortless and stunning mobile photography. It is also equipped with Aura Light 3.0, a powerful soft light that can illuminate portraits. 

Aside from its photography features, the vivo V30 Pro is also a powerhouse in terms of performance. It is the slimmest phone with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging technology.

Additionally, it is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which provides seamless performance for daily smartphone needs.

Don't miss the chance to meet the 5x NBA Champion at the vivo concept store in SM Megamall. Join vivo for an unforgettable experience with the basketball legend!

 

The vivo V30 Pro with 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM is available for P34,999 at any vivo concept store or kiosk nationwide, as well as online via vivo website, Shopee and Lazada.

Stay updated on event details and announcements by following vivo's official channels on their website, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

GADGETS

NBA

VIVO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dy confirms Gilas pool set at 14

Dy confirms Gilas pool set at 14

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
After Gilas head coach Tim Cone expanded the national pool from 12 to 14 with the addition of Japeth Aguilar and Mason Amos,...
Sports
fbtw
Buytrago, Varga take silver

Buytrago, Varga take silver

14 hours ago
James Buytrago and Rancel Varga claimed silver medal in the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures on a runner-up finish...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots go back to back

Hotshots go back to back

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
While waiting for the presscon after Magnolia’s 107-93 win over Phoenix in yesterday’s PBA Philippine Cup, coach...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler grabs Masters lead while Woods fires nightmare 82

Scheffler grabs Masters lead while Woods fires nightmare 82

14 hours ago
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler battled through a back-nine shootout to seize a one-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa after Saturday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs trip Lady Spikers

Lady Bulldogs trip Lady Spikers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Rampaging National U added reigning champion La Salle to its growing list of victims in an unblemished second-round domination...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dagoon, Davila shine in PPS Cainta netfest

Dagoon, Davila shine in PPS Cainta netfest

3 hours ago
Cadee Jan Dagoon continued her stellar play, while Samuel Davila dazzled on home turf, each securing MVP honors through a...
Sports
fbtw
Already-ran Ateneo savors final games in UAAP Season 86

Already-ran Ateneo savors final games in UAAP Season 86

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles have everything to gain and nothing to lose in their last two games in UAAP Season 86, after missing...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga Valientes eye Dwight Howard as import for Asian tilt

Zamboanga Valientes eye Dwight Howard as import for Asian tilt

3 hours ago
The Zamboanga Valientes are going to put up a gallant stand when The Asian Tournament kicks off in China on April 19.
Sports
fbtw
NGAP holds qualifiers for Junior World Golf

NGAP holds qualifiers for Junior World Golf

14 hours ago
The local qualifying for the IMG Academy Junior World Championships will soon enter a new chapter with the National Golf Association...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with