Lady Bulldogs trip Lady Spikers

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
April 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Lyann de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Rampaging National U added reigning champion La Salle to its growing list of victims in an unblemished second-round domination in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs pounced on the Angel Canino-less Lady Spikers, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22, to hit a bevy of targets with one shot, none bigger than a tie for the coveted top spot yesterday in front of more than 11,000 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Vange Alinsug hammered 22 points while former MVP Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon added 14 and 13 points, respectively, as NU snapped a five-game losing skid against the reigning champion since last winning in the team’s perfect championship run in Season 84.

In the process, the Lady Bulldogs, whose two losses in the first round came against Santo Tomas and La Salle, bagged their fifth straight win to catch the Golden Tigresses atop the standings with similar 10-2 slates.

The Lady Spikers, without reigning MVP Canino for the third straight match, saw their seven-game winning streak come to a halt. They slid to No. 3 at 9-2.

Earlier, Ateneo braved on despite another Final Four miss and gained vindication by exacting payback on tormentor University of the East, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16.

Far Eastern U’s stunner over Santo Tomas completed the Final Four as early as Saturday night but that didn’t mean surrender altogether for the Blue Eagles, who gained a measure of pride with a revenge win on the Lady Warriors.

