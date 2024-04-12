Pacatiw eyes top bantamweights in ONE

MANILA, Philippines -- Fresh off a triumphant return to the ONE Fighting Championship ring, Jeremy Pacatiw is setting his sights on the top five of the bantamweight division.

Pacatiw submitted “Little Whirlwind” Wang Shuo at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas last Saturday, in his first ONE FC bout since December 2022.

After the match, “The Juggernaut” said he is determined to face any of those currently in the top five of the division.

“Maybe I’ll start with the top five muna, and then if we’re able to get the win, then bababa sila,” he said.

“Tignan natin kung sino ang ibibigay ng ONE Championship, they have the decision kung sino ibibigay. I hope to be able to compete against the top five,” he added.

The reigning ONE bantamweight champion is Fabricio Andrade.

The top-ranked bantamweight is John Lineker, followed by Filipino Stephen Loman.

Rounding up the top five are third-ranked Kwon Won II, fourth-seeded Artem Belakh and number five Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

Pacatiw added that his win is “already setting the momentum” of the Lions Nation MMA stable.

“Iyon ang maganda kasi yung collaboration namin as a team, we’re able to share ideas and opinions, pinagtutulungan namin kung ano ang kailangan i-work out talaga,” he said.

“Sana mas maging mas tight pa iyong relationship namin so that in any circumstances, nagtutulungan pa rin kami,” he added.

The 27-year-old is currently holding a 13-5 win-loss record in his pro career.