IRONMAN 70.3 marks 10th anniversary with Lapu-Lapu race

Philstar.com
April 7, 2024 | 10:12am
MANILA, Philippines -- The IRONMAN Philippines celebrates a milestone 10th anniversary staging of its 70.3 triathlon series in Lapu-Lapu City on April 21, featuring a diverse and international roster of competitors, all vying for the overall championships in the men’s and women’s divisions.

Over the years, the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu has evolved into a highly prestigious event, drawing the country's leading athletes and emerging talents, along with the top triathletes from around the world. This speaks volumes about its soaring popularity and the exceptional experience it offers athletes, bolstered by its recognition as the best spectator race globally in 2018.

Billed as the Crown Jewel of Asia, the IM 70.3 presented by Megaworld and Mactan Newtown will unfold across a challenging 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21k run course.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit ironman.com/im703-cebu-philippines-register.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan has expressed excitement about hosting the event, which also features competitions in various age categories, emphasizing the unique opportunity to present the city’s top sites and adventures while heralding its status as a premier destination for sports and adventure.

“Lapu-Lapu has played a crucial role in the success of the IM 70.3 in Cebu over the last decade,” said Chan. “We are thrilled to welcome participants from around the globe to our shores once more, offering them an unforgettable racing experience.”

Lapu-Lapu, known for its pristine white-sand beaches on Mactan Island, also offers an abundance of water activities such as para-sailing, jet skiing, diving and island hopping, making it a paradise for tourists. It is also buzzing with resorts and rich cultural sites.

The country’s triathlon scene has witnessed remarkable growth since hosting its first international race in Camarines Sur in 2009. The IRONMAN series, in particular, has become a hit, attracting up to 3,000 athletes from across the globe to its Cebu event since 2012.

Following a brief hiatus in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, the series made a triumphant return in 2022 with Augusto Benedicto and Ines Santiago claiming the overall honors in the Megaworld IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines in Mactan Newtown.

The 2022 race was notably enhanced by the inclusion of the CCLEX (Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway) bridge, the country’s longest and tallest bridge, adding an iconic backdrop to the bike event of the competition.

After a year’s pause, Megaworld, Mactan Newtown and IRONMAN are joining forces once again, promising an event filled with thrilling competition and showcasing the athletes’ power, skill and endurance.

Backers of the event are Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, Hoka, Roka, Breitling, Athletic Brewing Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini, Wahoo, Always Advancing, Compressport, Ekoi and Nirvana, and media partners Outside+ and Sportograf.

