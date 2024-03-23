UAAP men’s volleyball: Tamaraws win 3rd straight; Falcons sweep Red Warriors

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University Tamaraws won their third straight game in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after carving out a five-set victory over the La Salle Green Spikers, 16-25, 25-21, 34-32, 20-25, 15-8, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The three-headed monster of Jayjay Javelona, Dryx Saavedra and Martin Bugaoan combined for 61 of FEU’s 111 total points in the victory.

Javeloa had 21 markers, while Saavedra and Bugaoan had 20 points apiece.

The two started hot in the fifth set, scoring five of FEU’s eight as they took an insurmountable 8-2 lead in the fifth set.

La Salle was able to cut the lead to four, 5-9, but Andrei Delicana punched in a kill to give the Tamaraws a 10-5 advantage.

JM Ronquillo tried to storm a comeback for the Green Spikers, cutting the lead, 8-13, but Saavedra and Delicana had back-to-back points to secure the dub.

“What La Salle did was great, that game was nobody’s game, so whoever won it, is well-deserved,” said FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo.

Ronquillo led La Salle with 20 markers, while Vince Maglinao and Noel Kampton chipped in 19 apiece.

FEU is now holding a part of the lead along with National University with a 7-1 win-loss record.

La Salle, meanwhile, slid to 5-3.

Earlier in the day, the Adamson Soaring Falcons swept the University of the East Red Warriors, 25-17, 29-27, 25-22.

Francis Casas spearheaded the Falcons with 21 points, with Dan Gutierrez backstopping with 11.

Xjhann Camaymayan and Joshua Pozas had 11 points each for UE.

The Red Warriors are now holding a 1-7 record, while Adamson forced a triple tie with Ateneo and UST with a 4-4 slate.