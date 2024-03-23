^

Sports

UAAP men’s volleyball: Tamaraws win 3rd straight; Falcons sweep Red Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 23, 2024 | 3:54pm
UAAP menâ��s volleyball: Tamaraws win 3rd straight; Falcons sweep Red Warriors
FEU's Jayjay Javelona
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University Tamaraws won their third straight game in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after carving out a five-set victory over the La Salle Green Spikers, 16-25, 25-21, 34-32, 20-25, 15-8, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

The three-headed monster of Jayjay Javelona, Dryx Saavedra and Martin Bugaoan combined for 61 of FEU’s 111 total points in the victory. 

Javeloa had 21 markers, while Saavedra and Bugaoan had 20 points apiece.

Saavedra and Bugaoan teamed up with 20 points apiece for the Tamaraws, as the duo teamed up in a big fifth set to grab the win.
 
The two started hot in the fifth set, scoring five of FEU’s eight as they took an insurmountable 8-2 lead in the fifth set. 

La Salle was able to cut the lead to four, 5-9, but Andrei Delicana punched in a kill to give the Tamaraws a 10-5 advantage. 

JM Ronquillo tried to storm a comeback for the Green Spikers, cutting the lead, 8-13, but Saavedra and Delicana had back-to-back points to secure the dub. 

“What La Salle did was great, that game was nobody’s game, so whoever won it, is well-deserved,” said FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo. 

Ronquillo led La Salle with 20 markers, while Vince Maglinao and Noel Kampton chipped in 19 apiece. 

FEU is now holding a part of the lead along with National University with a 7-1 win-loss record. 

La Salle, meanwhile, slid to 5-3. 

Earlier in the day, the Adamson Soaring Falcons swept the University of the East Red Warriors, 25-17, 29-27, 25-22. 

Francis Casas spearheaded the Falcons with 21 points, with Dan Gutierrez backstopping with 11. 

Xjhann Camaymayan and Joshua Pozas had 11 points each for UE. 

The Red Warriors are now holding a 1-7 record, while Adamson forced a triple tie with Ateneo and UST with a 4-4 slate.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

FEU TAMARAWS

LA SALLE

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Canino back on top

Canino back on top

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Prodigious Ruelle Canino, regarded as the future of Philippine women’s chess, sustained her fine form in the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Stars galore in Bacolod

Stars galore in Bacolod

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Like their kuyas in the PBA All-Star Game, the league’s young guns have no intention of wearing kid gloves when they...
Sports
fbtw
Last Dance for Squires, Junior Altas

Last Dance for Squires, Junior Altas

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Letran seeks to bury the ghost of Game Two while University of Perpetual Help hopes to relive its glory in today’s rubber...
Sports
fbtw
Eumir faces &lsquo;heavy&rsquo; test tonight

Eumir faces ‘heavy’ test tonight

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Olympic qualifier Eumir Marcial will take on a heavier opponent Thoedsak Sinam of Thailand in an eight-round bout at the Ninoy...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers in crucial tiff vs Lady Tamaraws

Lady Spikers in crucial tiff vs Lady Tamaraws

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Defending champion La Salle, after a minor bump in the first round, begins its crucial second-round campaign today in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
National women's chess tilt: Frayna stops Canino to stay in title contention

National women's chess tilt: Frayna stops Canino to stay in title contention

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna restored some order in the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship after she stopped wonder...
Sports
fbtw
NBA-leading Celtics power past Pistons

NBA-leading Celtics power past Pistons

4 hours ago
The league-leading Boston Celtics, fueled by 33 points from Jaylen Brown, beat the depleted Detroit Pistons 129-102 to push...
Sports
fbtw
Silorio stars as Squires zoom past Junior Altas for back-to-back NCAA crowns

Silorio stars as Squires zoom past Junior Altas for back-to-back NCAA crowns

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Letran’s June Silorio is being tipped as the new “Captain Marbel,” or the second coming of ex-pro star Kenneth...
Sports
fbtw
Basketball dreams take center stage with new barangay grassroots program

Basketball dreams take center stage with new barangay grassroots program

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Eleven-year-old “Jared” finds inspiration in basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with