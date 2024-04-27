^

Sports

Golden Tigresses down Lady Spikers to seize semis bonus

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 27, 2024 | 9:57pm
Golden Tigresses down Lady Spikers to seize semis bonus
Angeline Poyos (17)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Golden Tigresses clinched the final twice-to-beat advantage after edging the La Salle Lady Spikers, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rookie Angeline Poyos once again carried the offensive load for UST, finishing with 22 points off 18 attacks, three blocks and a service ace.

Jonna Perdido chipped in 19 points.

With La Salle holding on to a one-point lead, 10-9, thanks to a kill by Shevana Laput, the Tigresses punched in four straight points punctuated by a service ace by Perdido to go up 13-10.

Back-to-back points by the defending champions capped by a net touch by Poyos put La Salle back to within a point, 13-12.

However, UST's top scorers teamed up to push the lead to six, 19-13.

The comebacking Angel Canino powered in an off-the-block attack to halt the run anew, 14-19.

Poyos, Perdido and a 1-2 play by Cassie Carballo pushed UST to within two points from the match point, 23-14.

Laput tried to tow the Taft-based spikers back with a kill, but Perdido's off-the-block attack put the Espana-based squad on the cusp of victory.

A service ace by Xyza Gula ended the match.

Jurado chipped in 10 attacks, two service aces and a block for UST.

Laput led the Lady Spikers with a game-high 26 points. Canino, who missed their previous five matches, had an explosive return with 13 points, seven coming in the first set.

With the win, the Tigresses finished with the second seed, behind the National University Lady Bulldogs, who will take on the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws.

The Final Four will kick off next weekend. 

vuukle comment

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

UST GOLDEN TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Spikers, Golden Tigresses collide for last twice-to-beat semis slot

Lady Spikers, Golden Tigresses collide for last twice-to-beat semis slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Titleholder La Salle and dark horse University of Santo Tomas dispute the last twice-to-beat bonus in the Final Four when...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic chief Bach has 'full confidence' in WADA over Chinese swimmers

Olympic chief Bach has 'full confidence' in WADA over Chinese swimmers

9 hours ago
The head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach told AFP he had "full confidence" in the World Anti-Doping Agency...
Sports
fbtw
Poised Beermen repel Hotshots for 8th straight win

Poised Beermen repel Hotshots for 8th straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The San Miguel Beermen remained calm and collected and survived a scare from the Magnolia Hotshots, 98-91, to win their eighth...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts thwart Fuel Masters for pivotal win

Bolts thwart Fuel Masters for pivotal win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Meralco Bolts pushed Phoenix to the brink of the elimination with a crucial 82-76 PBA Philippine Cup win Friday at the...
Sports
fbtw
Dongallo powers Lady Warriors past Maroons for winning exit

Dongallo powers Lady Warriors past Maroons for winning exit

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Casiey Dongallo erupted for 28 points as she towed the University of the East Lady Red Warriors to a triumphant end in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
6,000 French police to welcome Olympic torch amid bonus boost

6,000 French police to welcome Olympic torch amid bonus boost

11 hours ago
Some 6,000 police will be deployed for the arrival of the Olympic flame in France next month, authorities said Friday (Saturday,...
Sports
fbtw
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

11 hours ago
Defending Madrid Open champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka both triumphed in their opening clashes in the Spanish...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan slips with 73, falls behind by 10

Pagdanganan slips with 73, falls behind by 10

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan encountered challenges in a switch in tee-time, resulting in a two-over 73 and a drop to tied 14th halfway...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen downplay 8-0 record

Beermen downplay 8-0 record

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Despite a perfect start thus far in the PBA Philippine Cup, CJ Perez and the San Miguel Beermen are far from satisfied.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with