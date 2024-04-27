Golden Tigresses down Lady Spikers to seize semis bonus

MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Golden Tigresses clinched the final twice-to-beat advantage after edging the La Salle Lady Spikers, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rookie Angeline Poyos once again carried the offensive load for UST, finishing with 22 points off 18 attacks, three blocks and a service ace.

Jonna Perdido chipped in 19 points.

With La Salle holding on to a one-point lead, 10-9, thanks to a kill by Shevana Laput, the Tigresses punched in four straight points punctuated by a service ace by Perdido to go up 13-10.

Back-to-back points by the defending champions capped by a net touch by Poyos put La Salle back to within a point, 13-12.

However, UST's top scorers teamed up to push the lead to six, 19-13.

The comebacking Angel Canino powered in an off-the-block attack to halt the run anew, 14-19.

Poyos, Perdido and a 1-2 play by Cassie Carballo pushed UST to within two points from the match point, 23-14.

Laput tried to tow the Taft-based spikers back with a kill, but Perdido's off-the-block attack put the Espana-based squad on the cusp of victory.

A service ace by Xyza Gula ended the match.

Jurado chipped in 10 attacks, two service aces and a block for UST.

Laput led the Lady Spikers with a game-high 26 points. Canino, who missed their previous five matches, had an explosive return with 13 points, seven coming in the first set.

With the win, the Tigresses finished with the second seed, behind the National University Lady Bulldogs, who will take on the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws.

The Final Four will kick off next weekend.