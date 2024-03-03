^

Sports

Golden Tigresses rise from 0-2 pit to slay Lady Tamaraws

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 3, 2024 | 9:55pm
Golden Tigresses rise from 0-2 pit to slay Lady Tamaraws
The UST Tigresses had to dig deep against the FEU Lady Tamaraws
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Golden Tigresses clawed back from a 0-2 hole and  defeated the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-7, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Coming from a big five-set win against the La Salle Lady Spikers last Sunday, UST once again dug deep to tie the game up at two sets apiece after dropping the first two.

With the game going down to the fifth set, Xyza Gula and Angeline Poyos teamed up to create a 12-4 lead, which was capped by a down-the-line hit by the former.

And with FEU inching closer, 7-13, Gula punched in a kill to bring the Tigresses to within match point.

Gula, who entered as a substitute in the third set and played the last three sets, then finished the come-from-behind win with a massive down-the-line hit.

Poyos led UST with 24 points. Mary Banagua added 15, while Regina Jurado and Gula had 13 markers apiece.

Jonna Perdido had 10 for the Tigresses.

Jean Asis and Chenie Tagaod had 15 points each for the Lady Tamaraws.

The Tigresses recorded a horrendous 40 errors, but they made up for it with 71 won points off attacks.

With the win, UST remained unblemished in four games thus far in the season.

FEU dropped to 2-2.

The Tigresses will try to continue their winning streak against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, while FEU will attempt to rise in the standings against the Adamson Lady Falcons. Both games will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena next Saturday.

vuukle comment

FEU

UAAP

UST

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspended UE coach blasts UAAP decision

Suspended UE coach blasts UAAP decision

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
UE head coach Jerry Yee has been suspended by the UAAP for the remainder of the Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament,...
Sports
fbtw
Cone rules out Monday-only practice

Cone rules out Monday-only practice

By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
Gilas head coach Tim Cone said yesterday the option of scheduling Monday-only practice during the PBA Philippine Cup to prepare...
Sports
fbtw
Hot finish nets Green World Championship crown; Saso rallies to 17th

Hot finish nets Green World Championship crown; Saso rallies to 17th

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Hannah Green delivered an electrifying performance on the greens, birdieing the last three holes and clinching the Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws survive Ybanez, Golden Spikers

Tamaraws survive Ybanez, Golden Spikers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws withstood a 30-point explosion by reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Ybanez and edged...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater in command

Blackwater in command

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
With RK Ilagan and Troy Rosario leading a collective effort, the Bossing claimed the scalp of TNT, 87-76, to grab the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quibol sizzles as Eastridge grabs solo lead; Southwoods mounts rally

Quibol sizzles as Eastridge grabs solo lead; Southwoods mounts rally

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Jhondie Quibol produced a tournament-best 43 points, a scorching seven-under 65 in stroke play, as Eastridge took the solo...
Sports
fbtw
Dyip overtake Road Warriors for 2nd straight win

Dyip overtake Road Warriors for 2nd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Terrafirma Dyip came from 13 points down and rolled to their second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup after squeaking...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho's Rondina cops weekly PVL Player of the Week citation

Choco Mucho's Rondina cops weekly PVL Player of the Week citation

9 hours ago
Sisi Rondina continues to prove why she emerged as the top Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino player in the previous...
Sports
fbtw
Biado conquers 2024 Predator world 10-ball tilt

Biado conquers 2024 Predator world 10-ball tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Filipino Carlo Biado ended up on top of the 2024 Predator WPA men’s world 10-ball championship as he defeated Naoyuki...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with