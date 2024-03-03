Golden Tigresses rise from 0-2 pit to slay Lady Tamaraws

The UST Tigresses had to dig deep against the FEU Lady Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Golden Tigresses clawed back from a 0-2 hole and defeated the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-7, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Coming from a big five-set win against the La Salle Lady Spikers last Sunday, UST once again dug deep to tie the game up at two sets apiece after dropping the first two.

With the game going down to the fifth set, Xyza Gula and Angeline Poyos teamed up to create a 12-4 lead, which was capped by a down-the-line hit by the former.

And with FEU inching closer, 7-13, Gula punched in a kill to bring the Tigresses to within match point.

Gula, who entered as a substitute in the third set and played the last three sets, then finished the come-from-behind win with a massive down-the-line hit.

Poyos led UST with 24 points. Mary Banagua added 15, while Regina Jurado and Gula had 13 markers apiece.

Jonna Perdido had 10 for the Tigresses.

Jean Asis and Chenie Tagaod had 15 points each for the Lady Tamaraws.

The Tigresses recorded a horrendous 40 errors, but they made up for it with 71 won points off attacks.

With the win, UST remained unblemished in four games thus far in the season.

FEU dropped to 2-2.

The Tigresses will try to continue their winning streak against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, while FEU will attempt to rise in the standings against the Adamson Lady Falcons. Both games will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena next Saturday.