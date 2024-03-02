^

Sports

Green Spikers edge Blue Eagles for 2nd straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 3:30pm
Green Spikers edge Blue Eagles for 2nd straight win
JM Ronquillo (1) came up big for La Salle.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Green Spikers held on and broke a valiant stand by the Ateneo Blue Eagles in a five-set affair, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 15-11, to win their second straight win in the UAAP men’s volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

With the two teams trading points in the fifth set, La Salle was able to get some separation with a crucial challenge that gave the Green Spikers a 10-8 lead.

Noel Kampton then had a crucial block to push the La Salle cushion to three, 11-8.

Aimar Okeke tried to tow Ateneo closer, but JM Ronquillo gave the Green Spikers the match point, 14-10.

After Ken Batas salvaged the match point, Billie Anima punched in a kill to secure the victory, 15-11.

After winning the first set, Ateneo dropped the next two sets to go into a 1-2 hole.

La Salle looked primed to complete the reverse sweep as they went up by four, 19-15, off an Eco Adajar kill.

Ateneo then unleashed a 6-0 run capped by an Okeke attack off Anima's block.

Late errors in the fourth set by La Salle helped Ateneo force the fifth set, setting the stage for the cardiac finish.

Vince Maglinao led the Green Spikers with 21 points. Ronquillo added 20 markers while Kampton had 18.

Kampton also recorded 24 excellent receptions.

Okeke spearheaded Ateneo with 19 points.

La Salle is now holding a 3-1 win-loss record, while Ateneo dropped to 2-2.

Earlier in the day, the NU Bulldogs made quick work of the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-20, 25-23, 27-25.

Jade Disquitado had 16 points while Nico Almendras added 14. Leo Aringo Jr. and Ave Retamar had 12 points apiece.

Louis Gamban had 12 points for the Fighting Maroons.

NU is now holding a 3-1 slate, while UP remain winless in four contests. 

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

LA SALLE

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

UAAP
