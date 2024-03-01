^

Bolick steers Road Warriors past Batang Pier in OT win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 10:52pm
Bolick steers Road Warriors past Batang Pier in OT win
Robert Bolick exploded for 31 points.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Robert Bolick exploded for 31 points as he led the NLEX Road Warriors to a triumphant start in the PBA Philippine Cup at the expense of the NorthPort Batang Pier, 107-100, in overtime Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Bolick scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as he took over in the final periods.

NLEX led by four, 93-89, with about three minutes remaining in the game following a split from the line by Anthony Semerad.

Arvin Tolentino tied the game up at 93 with a pair of free throws and a layup.

Bolick was then fouled on the other end, and he split his freebies.

Rookie Enoch Valdez stole the ball with less than a minute remaining, leading to a 3-pointer by Semerad to give the Road Warriors a 97-93 cushion with 32 seconds remaining.

Tolentino once again took matters into his own hands, tying the game up at 98.

Bolick’s step-back jumper for the win missed as time expired.

In overtime, Semerad and the debuting Zav Lucero exchanged points to tie the contest at 100-all.

With about 1:30 remaining in the game, Bolick made a pair of freebies. Lucero then made a bad pass, resulting in a turnover.

After a miss from Valdez, Bolick was able to secure the rebound.

He attempted to cash in a dagger 3-pointer, but big man Dave Marcelo was able to haul in another offensive board and put the ball back in, 104-100.

On the other end, the Batang Pier were unable to inch closer, but Allyn Bulanadi pulled down an offensive rebound. However, he threw the ball away, resulting in a layup by Semerad.

A split from the line by Bolick set the final score.

Valdez backstopped Bolick with 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals and an assist. Semerad and Anthony both had 15 markers apiece for NLEX.

Tolentino’s herculean effort of 29 points,seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists was not enough to tow NorthPort to the victory.

Bulanadi chipped in 19 points, while Lucero had an impressive PBA debut with 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

NLEX will try to continue its winning ways as it faces the Terrafirma Dyip on Sunday. NorthPort will try to bounce back against the Converge FiberXers also on Sunday.

Both games will be played also at the Big Dome.

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA

ROBERT BOLICK
