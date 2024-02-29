Tubu leads Foxies to 1st win in PVL All-Filipino tiff

Trish Tubu (No. 12) dropped a match-high 15 points, including 12 on kills and two on blocks, as the Foxies claimed their first victory of the conference in two starts.

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

2 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs Cignal

4 p.m. – PLDT vs Petro Gazz

6 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – Farm Fresh found the winning formula as it repulsed Capital1 Solar Energy, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16, on Thursday to jump into the semifinal mix in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Trisha Tubu, who was forced to forego what could have been a promising collegiate career with Adamson because of her sick father, proved she picked the right choice as she continued to flourish under the bright lights of the pro league.

On this timid day, Tubu dropped a match-high 15 points, including 12 on kills and two on blocks, as the Foxies claimed their first victory of the conference in two starts.

It was a triumph that soothed the pain of a heartbreaking 34-36, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15 defeat to powerhouse Creamline at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Saturday in a game where the Foxies engage the mighty Cool Smashers into a staring match before eventually succumbing in the end.

But it was a game that unveiled how dangerous the young franchise could be if it could reach its oozing potential.

And the sleek, athletic Tubu will be a critical piece of that squad the Foxies have envisioned to become.

“Maganda samin, champion team tapos maganda game sa first set,” said Tubu. “Sobra laki tulong ma-boost confidence namin, hindi lang po sa game na ito, pati sa susunod na game.”

“Confidence namin tumaas,” she added.

Farm Fresh captain Louie Romero said they are continuing to learn after getting Japanese coach Shimizu Mikihiro to help head coach Jerry Yee prepare the Frank Lao-owned club.

“Polishing system given na meron kami Japanese coach,” said Romero.

The Solar Spikers dropped to 0-2.