^

Sports

Brooks vows to ‘finish’ Pacio in ONE rematch

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 2:37pm
Brooks vows to â��finishâ�� Pacio in ONE rematch
Jarred Brooks (left) and Joshua Pacio (right)
ONE Fighting Championship

MANILA, Philippines – ONE Championship strawweight MMA champion Jarred Brooks is aiming for a finish against Filipino contender Joshua Pacio in the ONE 166 Qatar scheduled Friday, the American fighter said. 

Brooks, who defeated Pacio by unanimous decision in December 2022 to grab the strawweight championship, is aiming to knock him out in their rematch. 

“I think I beat Joshua Pacio pretty definitively last time. And, I’m willing to do that again and again and again and again until Joshua Pacio’s name is completely out of the picture and I am the best strawweight ever,” the champion told reporters during the pre-event press conference. 

“People are underestimating my hunger and my goals in ONE Championship and now, I’m here to show Joshua Pacio who is the best,” he added.

Brooks was able to win the title as he pulled Pacio apart piece by piece. 

“I want to knock him out and I wanna finish him. I’m gonna finish him this time,” the American said. 

After he lost his title to Brooks, the 28-year-old Pacio, who is representing Lions Nation MMA, defeated Russia’s Mansur Malachiev in October last year. 

The Filipino is currently holding a 12-4 win loss record with eight finishes. 

Brooks, on the other hand, is coming off a loss against Mikey Musumeci in August last year for the flyweight submission grappling world championship.
 
In the same press conference, Pacio said he will do whatever it takes to regain the championship. 

“I'm more motivated this time… The Filipino fans expect that I will bring home the gold belt this Friday,” he said. 

The strawweight clash is one of the premier fights of the ONE 166: Qatar card. 

In the main event, Reinier de Ridder will face Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE middleweight MMA world championship.

Tang Kai and Thanh Le will also battle it out in a featherweight MMA world championship unification bout. 

Filipino Jeremy Miado will likewise face Japan’s Keito Yamakita in a strawweight match.

vuukle comment

ONE FC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Four for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
With what Gilas showed in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, coach Tim Cone is excited about the future. Clearly, there’s reason to be optimistic. “The scary part is this team can get a...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho's Rondina pats self on back for standing ground vs Van Sickle, Petro Gazz

Choco Mucho's Rondina pats self on back for standing ground vs Van Sickle, Petro Gazz

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Sisi Rondina had much to celebrate after her Choco Mucho Flying Titans eked out the tough five-set win over the Petro Gazz...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas, Squires chalk up win No. 6

Junior Altas, Squires chalk up win No. 6

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Perpetual Junior Altas recovered from a loss and recorded their sixth win in the NCAA Season 99 Juniors basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater keeps Meralco at bay in PBA Philippine Cup opener

Blackwater keeps Meralco at bay in PBA Philippine Cup opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Blackwater Bossing weathered a furious fourth quarter rally by the Meralco Bolts and held on to notch the first win in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jokic posts 4th straight triple-double as Nuggets down Kings

Jokic posts 4th straight triple-double as Nuggets down Kings

2 hours ago
Nikola Jokic bagged his fourth straight triple-double as the Denver Nuggets overpowered the Sacramento Kings, 117-96, in their...
Sports
fbtw
Miscalculation, free throw woes doomed Rain or Shine vs TNT &ndash; Guiao

Miscalculation, free throw woes doomed Rain or Shine vs TNT – Guiao

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Rain or Shine guard Jhonard Clarito may have miscalculated in his late layup attempt that all but secured TNT’s victory...
Sports
fbtw
Nambatac top boss in Blackwater debut

Nambatac top boss in Blackwater debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Rey Nambatac had a Blackwater Bossing debut to remember.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Kiteboarding Tour finale slated in Boracay

Philippine Kiteboarding Tour finale slated in Boracay

4 hours ago
The final leg of the ICTSI Philippine Kiteboarding Tour promises an exhilarating showcase of talent and excitement on Boracay...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with