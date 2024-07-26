Painters escape Archers in Kadayawan hoops tourney

MANILA, Philippines – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters survived a massive scare against reigning UAAP champions La Salle to escape the Green Archers, 106-105, in the 39th Kadayawan Invitational Thursday night in Davao City.

Led by reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao and the debuting Mason Amos, La Salle banked on a steady stream of offense but faltered late against the PBA team.

Rain or Shine import Aaron Fuller paced the Elasto Painters with 33 points and 18 rebounds, while making 11-of-18 field goals.

A putback by Mike Phillips gave La Salle a 99-95 advantage with less than four minutes to go.

Rain or Shine, spearheaded by Gian Mamuyac, overtook their opponents, 100-99, shortly after.

But Quiambao responded with a 3-pointer to push the Green Archers up, 102-100.

Two separate splits from the line by Fuller tied the game up at 102, before Quiambao was fouled while shooting a triple. He made all three free throws to take a commanding 105-102 lead with 2:14 to go.

Andrei Caracut and Fuller, however, regained the lead for Rain or Shine, 106-105, with a pair of layups.

After EJ Gollena missed a short jumper that would have given them the lead, Mamuyac also missed a midrange J with 6.1 seconds remaining, giving Quiambao a head start on the break.

The Gilas stalwart, though, had the ball stolen by Jhonard Clarito as time expired.

It was a good back-and-forth game that capped off a night that started with a Converge FiberXers overtime win over the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 132-127.

Alec Stockton stuffed the statsheet with 18 markers, 10 dimes and six boards for Converge, who played without No. 1 overall pick Justine Baltazar.

After a free throw by Justin Arana that gave the FiberXers a 124-122 lead, Ken Tuffin missed a deuce that would have tied the game.

BJ Andrade was then fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and he made all. Schonny Winston then made a dagger trey to put the game to bed.

The action continues on Friday, when Phoenix will be facing Rain or Shine at 5 p.m. Converge will take on La Salle in the nightcap at 7 p.m.