^

Sports

Painters escape Archers in Kadayawan hoops tourney

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 10:00am
Painters escape Archers in Kadayawan hoops tourney
Aaron Fuller (9)
Facebook / Madayaw Sports Davao

MANILA, Philippines – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters survived a massive scare against reigning UAAP champions La Salle to escape the Green Archers, 106-105, in the 39th Kadayawan Invitational Thursday night in Davao City. 

Led by reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao and the debuting Mason Amos, La Salle banked on a steady stream of offense but faltered late against the PBA team. 

Rain or Shine import Aaron Fuller paced the Elasto Painters with 33 points and 18 rebounds, while making 11-of-18 field goals. 

A putback by Mike Phillips gave La Salle a 99-95 advantage with less than four minutes to go. 

Rain or Shine, spearheaded by Gian Mamuyac, overtook their opponents, 100-99, shortly after.

But Quiambao responded with a 3-pointer to push the Green Archers up, 102-100. 

Two separate splits from the line by Fuller tied the game up at 102, before Quiambao was fouled while shooting a triple. He made all three free throws to take a commanding 105-102 lead with 2:14 to go. 

Andrei Caracut and Fuller, however, regained the lead for Rain or Shine, 106-105, with a pair of layups. 

After EJ Gollena missed a short jumper that would have given them the lead, Mamuyac also missed a midrange J with 6.1 seconds remaining, giving Quiambao a head start on the break. 

The Gilas stalwart, though, had the ball stolen by Jhonard Clarito as time expired. 

It was a good back-and-forth game that capped off a night that started with a Converge FiberXers overtime win over the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 132-127. 

Alec Stockton stuffed the statsheet with 18 markers, 10 dimes and six boards for Converge, who played without No. 1 overall pick Justine Baltazar. 

After a free throw by Justin Arana that gave the FiberXers a 124-122 lead, Ken Tuffin missed a deuce that would have tied the game. 

BJ Andrade was then fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and he made all. Schonny Winston then made a dagger trey to put the game to bed. 

The action continues on Friday, when Phoenix will be facing Rain or Shine at 5 p.m. Converge will take on La Salle in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS

RAIN OR SHINE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Curry backs Harris White House bid, wants 'unifying' Olympic gold

Curry backs Harris White House bid, wants 'unifying' Olympic gold

12 hours ago
USA basketball star Stephen Curry gave his public backing to Kamala Harris's bid for the White House on Thursday and believes...
Sports
fbtw
Durant 'feeling good' as Team USA arrives in France for Olympics

Durant 'feeling good' as Team USA arrives in France for Olympics

1 day ago
Kevin Durant, who missed all five of the USA's warm-up games with a calf strain, practiced on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Archers go up against pro teams in Kadayawan Invitational cage tourney

Archers go up against pro teams in Kadayawan Invitational cage tourney

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
UAAP champion La Salle along with PBA’s Rain or Shine, Phoenix and Converge will slug it out in the 39th Kadayawan...
Sports
fbtw
Durant brushes off age concerns ahead of Olympic challenge

Durant brushes off age concerns ahead of Olympic challenge

12 hours ago
Kevin Durant on Thursday brushed off suggestions from teammate Joel Embiid that the advanced age of the USA's star-studded...
Sports
fbtw
ESPN names Pacquiao top Asian athlete of 21st century

ESPN names Pacquiao top Asian athlete of 21st century

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has been named the best Asian athlete of the 21st century, according to an article by...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacquiao shows off at media workout

Pacquiao shows off at media workout

By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
Manny Pacquiao once again took the spotlight here and got to showcase himself doing the thing he loves.
Sports
fbtw
Malixi fights back with 68, moves to joint 9th

Malixi fights back with 68, moves to joint 9th

1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi wasted no time demonstrating her true potential, delivering an impressive four-under 68 to surge back into...
Sports
fbtw
Canelo to defend super middleweight crowns against Berlanga

Canelo to defend super middleweight crowns against Berlanga

2 hours ago
Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez announced on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) that he will defend three super-middleweight...
Sports
fbtw
Lights on: Paris games begin

Lights on: Paris games begin

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Team Philippines, the Centennial batch, is ready to go faster, higher, stronger in the Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with