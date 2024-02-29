Nambatac top boss in Blackwater debut

MANILA, Philippines – Rey Nambatac had a Blackwater Bossing debut to remember.

In his first professional game not in a Rain or Shine jersey, Nambatac stood out for the Bossing, finishing with a team-high 27 points and a career-high 10 assists against the Meralco Bolts.

He was already in double-double watch as early as the first half, as he dished out assist after assist.

And in the second half, he took matters into his own hands, making key plays to help Blackwater secure a 96-93 victory despite the team figuring in a dry spell in the final minutes of the game.

“Actually, in the first half, I was just reading how Meralco will defend me. And once I knew how they were defending me, I took advantage,” Nambatac told reporters after the game.

“I know that I have counters [to the opponent’s defense] because as a player, the night before the game, I am preparing physically and mentally. I know the tendencies they will do against me,” he added.



After leading by as much as 19 points in the fourth quarter, 86-67, with a pair of Nambatac free throws, Meralco stormed back.

The Bolts cut the lead to one, 94-93, thanks to a 26-8 run.

A pair of free throws by Nambatac, his 11th and 12th of the night, found the bottom of the net, setting the final score.

“As a vocal leader and player, it is important that there is a leader to the team. I think that is what was lacking here in Blackwater, a vocal leader of the team,” Nambatac said.

Nambatac was traded from Rain or Shine in the offseason in exchange for a future first round pick and a future second round pick. The team earlier revealed that he was traded since “we could not give him the minutes that he used to get.”

For his part, Bossing head coach Jeff Cariaso was all praises for his guard.

“What do I like? Everything about him. So, the thing I’m more excited about for him, we understand that this is just game one, so we’re happy with the win but we’re humble about it,” the coach stressed.

“But one thing that we know moving forward is we know this guy’s only gonna get better. And, I love the fact that he had this chip on his shoulder, I love the fact that he comes in each and every day with something to prove,” he added.

“With a guy like that on your team, you can never go wrong.”