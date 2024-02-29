Philippine Kiteboarding Tour finale slated in Boracay

Whether seeking the thrill of competition or the joy of personal achievement, kiteboarding offers a dynamic and visually stunning experience for both participants and spectators alike.

MANILA, Philippines – The final leg of the ICTSI Philippine Kiteboarding Tour promises an exhilarating showcase of talent and excitement on Boracay Island when it is held beginning Friday, March 1, at the Aqua Resort along Bulabog beach.

More than 80 kiteboarding athletes, led by top local riders and skilled riders from the US, Middle East, China and Europe, brace for a three-day duel of skills, innovation and daring maneuvers against the stunning backdrop of Boracay’s coastline.

Jay Ortiz, president of the Philippine Kiteboarding Association (PKA) and the tournament organizer, expressed excitement about hosting the final leg in Boracay, renowned for its perfect conditions and breathtaking scenery.

He emphasized the event’s significance in highlighting the PKA’s commitment to nurturing Filipino talent for the international stage.

The competition will feature various categories, including Hangtime, where competitors aim to stay airborne for the longest duration. This gravity-defying spectacle is sure to keep kiteboarding enthusiasts and adrenaline-seekers captivated.

Freestyle events will showcase tricks, spins and flips, providing a visual feast for spectators and judges, while the racing segment, featuring both twin tip and foil boards, will demonstrate competitors’ speed, precision and tactical prowess in navigating the azure waters.

The ICTSI PKA Tour is more than just a competition, it’s a celebration of the vibrant kiteboarding community. With Boracay’s pristine beaches, turquoise waters and consistent winds, the event aims to become a landmark on the international kiteboarding calendar.

“Our last stop in Santa Fe in Bantayan, Cebu last month was also a huge success with over 40 local and international riders competing,” said Ortiz, who also thanked local organizers, LGU Santa Fe and the Tourism Department for their impressive work.

The event ending Sunday will be streamed on PCTV and Arkimagine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration starts on February 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Aqua Boracay, accompanied by a welcome program hosted by Malay Tourism Office.

Powered by ICTSI and Aqua Boracay, the PKA Tour Season 9 Boracay leg is sponsored by Hyde Kites and Wings and ICT Cloverleaf Trading and supported by The Lazy Dog Bed and Breakfast, Dinibeach Bar, Lemoni Café, Valhalla, My Boracay Guide Travel and Tours, Levantin, One Island Food Trade, Gwapitos, Mandala Spa, Back Beach Burgersm Cathy’s Bistro, Salaver Clinic, Jandi Skincare, Villa Caemilla, Spoonfull Confections, Currentsyl, Solara Boracay, Double Dragon Apparel, Boracay Water Sports Association and the local government of Malay.