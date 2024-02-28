^

Sports

Blackwater keeps Meralco at bay in PBA Philippine Cup opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 7:30pm
Blackwater keeps Meralco at bay in PBA Philippine Cup opener
Rey Nambatac (27) had a debut to remember for the Blackwater Bossing.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Blackwater Bossing weathered a furious fourth quarter rally by the Meralco Bolts and held on to notch the first win in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup, 96-93, Wednesday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Leading by as much as 18 points, 86-67, in the fourth quarter, Meralco stormed back and eventually came to within one, 94-93, in the final minute as Allein Maliksi led the charge.

On the other end, Mike Digregorio missed a layup, but Richard Escoto was able to grab a big offensive rebound to give the Bossing a crucial possession.

A pair of free throws by Rey Nambatac with 19 seconds remaining gave the Bossing a three-point advantage, 96-93.

Maliksi, who was red-hot in the final quarter, was kept in the left corner and had to shoot over his defender to tie the game.

The attempt went short, and the Bossing dribbled the time out.

In his first game for Blackwater, Nambatac had a double-double with 27 points and a career-high 10 assists. Troy Rosario added 15 points for the Bossing.

James Yap was able to finish with five points in his first contest in a Blackwater jersey.

"Thankful ako and grateful sa mga teammates kasi sobrang laking tiwala nila sa akin. Talagang alam nila kung anong gagawin ko," Nambatac told reporters after the game.

Maliksi had 27 markers off the bench for Meralco. Chris Newsome added 16.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

BLACKWATER BOSSING

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

1 day ago
US college basketball authorities faced fresh calls to ban rowdy postgame court invasions Monday after a second player was...
Sports
fbtw
Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

2 days ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University gave its home fans something to be proud of by crushing the visiting Manila Central University,...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
“If I may say so about Kai, he’s going to absolutely dominate Asia. I’ve always felt that.”
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

2 days ago
Pampanga and South Cotabato will dispute the 2024 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational title...
Sports
fbtw
Painters eye PBA Philippine Cup semis

Painters eye PBA Philippine Cup semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters will be aiming for at least the semifinals in the upcoming PBA Philippine Cup, coach Yeng...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cua eyes another two-title run in PPS Bansalan tennis tilt

Cua eyes another two-title run in PPS Bansalan tennis tilt

5 hours ago
Dhea Cua builds up for a big performance on her home turf next week as she aims for another impressive two-title run in the...
Sports
fbtw
White, Ajido end Philippines' medal drought in Asian Age Group swimming tilt

White, Ajido end Philippines' medal drought in Asian Age Group swimming tilt

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Filipino-British Heather White and Jamesray Ajido delivered the country’s breakthrough medals by snaring a bronze each...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP men&rsquo;s volleyball: Bulldogs clip Falcons; Blue Eagles sweep Maroons

UAAP men’s volleyball: Bulldogs clip Falcons; Blue Eagles sweep Maroons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs won their second straight game in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT&rsquo;s Davison braces for Van Sickle, Angels

PLDT’s Davison braces for Van Sickle, Angels

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Filipino-Canadian hitter Savi Davison is preparing herself for tougher competition as she plays her second season in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with