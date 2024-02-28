^

Sports

UAAP men’s volleyball: Bulldogs clip Falcons; Blue Eagles sweep Maroons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 3:18pm
UAAP menâ��s volleyball: Bulldogs clip Falcons; Blue Eagles sweep Maroons
NU's Nico Almendras
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The National University Bulldogs won their second straight game in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after scoring a four-setter over the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 25-19, 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. 

With NU leading by five, 23-18, in the fourth set, and with Adamson serving, Nico Almendras powered in an attack off the block as the Bulldogs moved to within match point. 

In the next possession, Falcon Jude Aguilar tried a kill, but he simply could not go through the wall that is Jade Disquitado and Rwenzmel Taguibolos.

Almendras led NU with 23 points. Disquitado added 21 points, with 19 coming off attacks and two coming off blocks. 

Ave Retamar recorded 31 excellent sets. 

John Gay spearheaded the Falcons with 13 points. 

Meanwhile, the Ateneo Blue Eagles made quick work of the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23. 

After UP erased a five point lead, 14-19, and tied the third set up at 21, Cyrus de Guzman and Ken Batas made timely plays to grab the Blue Eagles’ second win of the season. 

Jian Salarzon led Ateneo with 18 points while Aimar Okeke added 13 markers. 

Angelo Lagando had 15 points for UP. 

NU and Ateneo are now holding 2-1 cards in men’s play. Adamson now has a 1-2 slate, while UP is winless in three contests.

vuukle comment

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

1 day ago
US college basketball authorities faced fresh calls to ban rowdy postgame court invasions Monday after a second player was...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
“If I may say so about Kai, he’s going to absolutely dominate Asia. I’ve always felt that.”
Sports
fbtw
Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

1 day ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University gave its home fans something to be proud of by crushing the visiting Manila Central University,...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

2 days ago
Pampanga and South Cotabato will dispute the 2024 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational title...
Sports
fbtw
Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
In his first game in the Philippines since he was suspended, Justin Brownlee showed up for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinas bow to Slovenia, fall short of podium in Pinatar Cup

Filipinas bow to Slovenia, fall short of podium in Pinatar Cup

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team conceded an early goal to Slovenia, 0-1, to finish out of the podium in...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine-born Eryk Anders in must-win UFC bout vs Jamie Pickett

Philippine-born Eryk Anders in must-win UFC bout vs Jamie Pickett

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
It will be a battle for survival when Eryk Anders (15-8-0) takes on Jamie Pickett (13-10-0) in the preliminary card of UFC...
Sports
fbtw
Paris Olympics security plans stolen from train

Paris Olympics security plans stolen from train

4 hours ago
A bag containing a computer and two USB memory sticks holding police security plans for the Paris Olympic Games was stolen...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT coach seeks maturity from High Speed Hitters after 2-0 PVL start

PLDT coach seeks maturity from High Speed Hitters after 2-0 PVL start

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
PLDT High Speed Hitters head coach Rald Ricafort isn’t settling for anything less than the best from his players after...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, partner off to winning start in W50 Trnava&rsquo;s doubles tiff

Eala, partner off to winning start in W50 Trnava’s doubles tiff

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Alex Eala had a triumphant start in the W50 Trnava’s doubles play as she and her partner, Turkiye’s Zeynep Sonmez,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with