UAAP men’s volleyball: Bulldogs clip Falcons; Blue Eagles sweep Maroons

MANILA, Philippines – The National University Bulldogs won their second straight game in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after scoring a four-setter over the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 25-19, 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

With NU leading by five, 23-18, in the fourth set, and with Adamson serving, Nico Almendras powered in an attack off the block as the Bulldogs moved to within match point.

In the next possession, Falcon Jude Aguilar tried a kill, but he simply could not go through the wall that is Jade Disquitado and Rwenzmel Taguibolos.

Almendras led NU with 23 points. Disquitado added 21 points, with 19 coming off attacks and two coming off blocks.

Ave Retamar recorded 31 excellent sets.

John Gay spearheaded the Falcons with 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Ateneo Blue Eagles made quick work of the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23.

After UP erased a five point lead, 14-19, and tied the third set up at 21, Cyrus de Guzman and Ken Batas made timely plays to grab the Blue Eagles’ second win of the season.

Jian Salarzon led Ateneo with 18 points while Aimar Okeke added 13 markers.

Angelo Lagando had 15 points for UP.

NU and Ateneo are now holding 2-1 cards in men’s play. Adamson now has a 1-2 slate, while UP is winless in three contests.