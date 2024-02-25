^

Sports

Centeno, Corteza rule Las Vegas 10-Ball Open

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 25, 2024 | 4:10pm
Centeno, Corteza rule Las Vegas 10-Ball Open
Chezka Centeno
PROBILLIARDSERIES

MANILA, Philippines -- There is a reason the Philippines remains the epicenter of the billiards universe.

On Saturday, it was in full, spectacular display after Chezka Centeno and Lee Van Corteza swept the Las Vegas 10-Ball Open of the Predator Pro Billiards Series at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino.

Centeno smashed former world nine-ball champion Chen Siming of China, 4-2, 4-2, to rule the women’s division; while Corteza turned back ex-world nine-ball king and countryman Carlo Biado, 4-2, 4-3, to top the men’s side and complete the Filipinos’ complete domination of the event.

It was the second crown for 24-year-old Zamboanga City native after reigning supreme in the WPA World 10-Ball Championship in October last year in Klagenfurt, Austria.

For her feat, Centeno pocketed a cool $18,000 purse (P1 million).

Corteza, a World Cup of Pool winner and a six-time Southeast Asian Games gold winner, for his part, took home $30,000 (P1.7 million) for his conquest, while Biado received $14,000 (P783,000) for his runner-up finish.

Among Centeno’s victims were Austrian Jasmin Ouschan (winners qualification round), Briton Alisson Fisher (Last 16), Chou Chieh-Yu (quarterfinals) and Korean Seo Seoa (semis).

For Corteza, he had to survive a stinging defeat to World No. 2 Fedor Gorst of the United States in the winners’ qualification round and made it through the playoff phase with wins over countryman Roland Garcia (Last 32), American Skyler Woodward (Last 16), Greek Alex Kazakis (quarters), and Taiwanese Ko Ping Chung (semis).

It wasn’t that bad for Biado as he had also brought down World No. 1 Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz in the semis before falling to a friend and a countryman in the all-Filipino finale.

vuukle comment

BILLIARDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

By Abac Cordero | 19 hours ago
It was a sad, cold evening in this Japanese capital after Takuma Inoue brought Jerwin Ancajas down on his knees in a ninth-round...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks roared out of the NBA All-Star break...
Sports
fbtw
CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

1 day ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 62-53, and boosted its bid...
Sports
fbtw
Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Rust and all, Justin Brownlee already made things happen for Gilas Pilipinas in its 94-64 victory over Hong Kong on the road...
Sports
fbtw
No Linsanity for Taiwan

No Linsanity for Taiwan

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Nine-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lin and brother Joseph won’t suit up for Chinese-Taipei against Gilas in the FIBA Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Falcons pass test of character with win vs Fighting Maroons

Lady Falcons pass test of character with win vs Fighting Maroons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The grind-it-out win of the Adamson Lady Falcons against the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday was a test of the team’s...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas lose to Scotland in Pinatar Cup opener

Filipinas lose to Scotland in Pinatar Cup opener

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team could not turn a superb defensive second half to a draw as they absorbed...
Sports
fbtw
UST eyes stunner vs La Salle in UAAP women&rsquo;s volleyball showdown

UST eyes stunner vs La Salle in UAAP women’s volleyball showdown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
David versus Goliath.
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen eyes fourth title as rivals face 'brutal' reality

Verstappen eyes fourth title as rivals face 'brutal' reality

6 hours ago
Max Verstappen looks set to cruise to a fourth consecutive drivers' title with Red Bull as the dominant team again this year...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with