Scorpions get back at Dolphins

CEU’s Abdul-Wahab Olusesi drives to the basket in their game against PCU-Dasmariñas.

MANILA, Philippines — Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge versus Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, 62-53, and boosted its bid for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarters of the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season Thursday at the Paco Arena in San Juan.

The Scorpions and the Dolphins battled toe-to-toe in the first three quarters before the defending champions limited the Cavite-based squad to just five points in the payoff period to finally tear the game apart and avenge their 62-59 defeat in the first round.

With the win, CEU improved to 7-2 while handing the league-leading squad its second defeat in 10 games – thanks to Dave Bernabe and Abdul-Wahab Olusesi who both finished in double-double.

Marcelo topscored for the Scorpions with 16 points spiked by two triples apart from posting 12 rebounds and 5 assists while Olusesi had 19 boards and 14 points.