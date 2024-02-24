^

CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

February 24, 2024 | 3:45pm
CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus
CEU’s Abdul-Wahab Olusesi drives to the basket in their game against PCU-Dasmariñas.
Games Monday

(CQQ gym, UB, Batangas City)
12 p.m. – LPU-B vs MCU
2 p.m. – UB vs CEU

MANILA, Philippines – Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 62-53, and boosted its bid for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarters of the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 held Thursday at the Paco Arena in San Juan.

The Scorpions and the Dolphins battled toe-to-toe in the first three quarters before the defending champions limited the Cavite-based squad to just five points in the payoff period to finally tear the game wide apart and avenge their 62-59 defeat in the first round.

With the win, CEU improved to 7-2 while handing the league-leading squad its second defeat in 10 games — thanks to Dave Bernabe and Abdul-Wahab Olusesi, who finished in double-double.

Marcelo top-scored for the Scorpions with 16 points spiked by two triples apart from posting 12 rebounds and five assists, while Olusesi had 19 boards and 14 points.

The top two finishers in their group will secure twice-to-beat advantages in the knockout quarterfinals.

Still in contention for the bonus is Olivarez College with a 6-3 mark.

In Saturday’s game, Manila Central University dominated the middle quarters and surprised two-time champion Diliman College, 58-48, for its fifth win in 10 games, tying its victim for fifth to sixth places.

Seanne Devon General starred anew for the Supremos with 16 points and 11 boards, while the usually reliable Robbi Darang was a disappointment for Diliman after being held to just eight points on 2-of-17 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the league will have its first out-of-town game on Monday, with University of the Batangas playing host to a double-header, including its game against the defending champions at the Carmelo Q. Quizon Gym.

The Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates, another local squad, go up against the MCU Supremos at 12 p.m., with both teams eyeing better positions in the quarters.

