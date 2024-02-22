Buntan clashes with Michieletto in ONE Bangkok card

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan is looking to win her third straight match in the ONE Fighting Championship as she faces Martine Michieletto next month.

Buntan will take on “The Italian Queen” on March 9 in ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand in a catchweight Muay Thai bout.

She is coming off back-to-back wins against the United Kingdom’s Amber Kitchen in 2022 and Australia’s Diandra Martin in May last year.

Michieletto, meanwhile, is coming off a triumphant debut against Kitchen June last year.

A win against the Italian 31-year-old would launch Buntan to a possible rematch with strawweight Muay Thai world title holder Smilla Sundell.

Sundell earlier defeated Buntan in their championship bout in April 2022 via unanimous decision.

The card March 9 will be headlined by an atomweight kickboxing world championship bout between Janet Todd and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Completing the card will be an the atomweight muay thai title fight between Allycia Rodrigues and Cristina Morales; an atomweight muay thai bout between Lara Fernandez and Yu Yau Pui; and a strawweight muay thai battle between Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Martyna Kierczynska.

The fights are part of ONE Championship's International Women’s Day celebration.