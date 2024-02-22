^

Sports

Buntan clashes with Michieletto in ONE Bangkok card

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 5:22pm
Buntan clashes with Michieletto in ONE Bangkok card
Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan is looking to win her third straight match in the ONE Fighting Championship as she faces Martine Michieletto next month.

Buntan will take on “The Italian Queen” on March 9 in ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand in a catchweight Muay Thai bout.

She is coming off back-to-back wins against the United Kingdom’s Amber Kitchen in 2022 and Australia’s Diandra Martin in May last year.

Michieletto, meanwhile, is coming off a triumphant debut against Kitchen June last year.

A win against the Italian 31-year-old would launch Buntan to a possible rematch with strawweight Muay Thai world title holder Smilla Sundell.

Sundell earlier defeated Buntan in their championship bout in April 2022 via unanimous decision.

The card March 9 will be headlined by an atomweight kickboxing world championship bout between Janet Todd and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Completing the card will be an the atomweight muay thai title fight between Allycia Rodrigues and Cristina Morales; an atomweight muay thai bout between Lara Fernandez and Yu Yau Pui; and a strawweight muay thai battle between Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Martyna Kierczynska.

The fights are part of ONE Championship's International Women’s Day celebration.

vuukle comment

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ONE FC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Smart Sports Scribes fall short vs Smileys in PSA Cup thriller

Smart Sports Scribes fall short vs Smileys in PSA Cup thriller

1 day ago
AJ Bolando scored 19 points and Julio Sampedro added 18, but those weren’t enough as the Smart Sports Scribes came up...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr ease into Champions League quarters

Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr ease into Champions League quarters

9 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo guided Al Nassr into the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League as the Saudi Arabian side defeated...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret stays alive in VCT Pacific Kickoff

Team Secret stays alive in VCT Pacific Kickoff

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
Lone all-Filipino squad Team Secret survived the group stages of the VCT Pacific Kickoff tournament after winning against...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL preseason: Bataan, South Cotabato, Valenzuela post wins

MPBL preseason: Bataan, South Cotabato, Valenzuela post wins

8 hours ago
South Cotabato and Bataan pulled off contrasting victories and shared the early lead with Valenzuela in the 2024 MPBL Preseason...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers overpower Lady Tams

Lady Spikers overpower Lady Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle zoomed to a second straight win in as many games with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 romp over Far Eastern...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Royval seeks redemption vs Moreno in UFC Fight Night

Royval seeks redemption vs Moreno in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The rematch between the two Brandons is the main event of the evening and is a sequel of sorts to their November 21, 2020...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine rookie Luis Villegas out for few games

Rain or Shine rookie Luis Villegas out for few games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The PBA debut of third overall pick Luis Villegas will have to wait.
Sports
fbtw
Messi the creator as Miami wins in MLS opener

Messi the creator as Miami wins in MLS opener

3 hours ago
Lionel Messi created both goals as Inter Miami made a winning start to the new Major League Soccer season with a 2-0 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis says he is in 'good shape' and aiming for vault record

Duplantis says he is in 'good shape' and aiming for vault record

10 hours ago
Despite a slow start to the season, Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis said he is aiming to break his world record...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with