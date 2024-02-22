^

Sports

Confident Gilas eyes strong start vs Hong Kong

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 1:58pm
Confident Gilas eyes strong start vs Hong Kong
Dwight Ramos
FIBA photo

MANILA, Philippines – A “different” Gilas Pilipinas team will try to kick off the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers with a win as they face Duncan Reid and Hong Kong on Thursday night at the Tsuen Wan Stadium in Hong Kong.

Fresh off a historic Asian Games gold medal last year, the Filipinos will be taking the first step in their goal to make the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The 11-man Gilas team, bannered by naturalized player Justin Brownlee, big men Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar and Carl Tamayo, wings Calvin Oftana, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome and Kevin Quiambao, and guards Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez and Dwight Ramos will look to start strong.

Earlier this week, Ramos pointed out that the current Gilas lineup is “definitely bigger” compared to previous squads.

“I would say the strength is just definitely a bigger team, everyone’s a good size, there’s a lot of ball movement now. It’s just different but I like it, I like how the team is,” Ramos told reporters.

“I just joined a couple of days ago, a lot of them have been practicing and stuff so [I] just try to join and learn as much as I can and it was easy because they all help me out, really,” he added.

Gilas will have the 7-foot-3 Sotto, 6-foot-9 Aguilar and 6-foot-8 Tamayo shoring up the frontline.

For Hong Kong, the 6-foot-8 Reid, who earlier played for the Bay Area Dragons, is the tallest player for the team.

The team is composed of Chi Lok Jolin So, Shiu Wah Leung, Tin Chi Ho, Ricky Yang, Lung Tak Tsoi, Kwan Ho Liu, Hiu Fung Chan, Tsz Kin Tam, Sui Hung Yeung, Tsz Him Wong and Oliver Xu.

Hong Kong will not have the services of Shiu Wah Leung, who led the team in scoring during the FIBA Asia Cup pre-qualifiers.

Big men AJ Edu and June Mar Fajardo will be unable to suit up for Gilas in the first window due to injuries.

Tip-off for is at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

FIBA ASIA CUP

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Smart Sports Scribes fall short vs Smileys in PSA Cup thriller

Smart Sports Scribes fall short vs Smileys in PSA Cup thriller

1 day ago
AJ Bolando scored 19 points and Julio Sampedro added 18, but those weren’t enough as the Smart Sports Scribes came up...
Sports
fbtw
Four-way rumble looms as Interclub unfolds

Four-way rumble looms as Interclub unfolds

14 hours ago
The 75th Philippine Airlines Senior Interclub golf team championships unwrap today at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club...
Sports
fbtw

Reid still leads Hong Kong

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
A familiar face to Filipino fans will lead Hong Kong against Gilas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifying first window at the Tsuen Wan Sports Centre, New Territories tonight. Duncan Reid, who played in 23 games with Bay...
Sports
fbtw
South Pacific to host PGT Q-School

South Pacific to host PGT Q-School

14 hours ago
The Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School is venturing south for the first time, promising a spirited battle for spots in...
Sports
fbtw
High hopes for Filipino golf aces as IS Oman unfolds

High hopes for Filipino golf aces as IS Oman unfolds

By Jan Veran | 18 hours ago
Justin Quiban seeks redemption, eager to bounce back from a disappointing performance in the Malaysian Open as he joins compatriots...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Secret stays alive in VCT Pacific Kickoff

Team Secret stays alive in VCT Pacific Kickoff

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Lone all-Filipino squad Team Secret survived the group stages of the VCT Pacific Kickoff tournament after winning against...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL preseason: Bataan, South Cotabato, Valenzuela post wins

MPBL preseason: Bataan, South Cotabato, Valenzuela post wins

5 hours ago
South Cotabato and Bataan pulled off contrasting victories and shared the early lead with Valenzuela in the 2024 MPBL Preseason...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr ease into Champions League quarters

Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr ease into Champions League quarters

6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo guided Al Nassr into the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League as the Saudi Arabian side defeated...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am NFL player Camryn Bynum holds Cebu camp

Fil-Am NFL player Camryn Bynum holds Cebu camp

By Anthony Suntay | 6 hours ago
Camryn Bynum is a budding star in the National Football League, playing for Minnesota. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with