^

Sports

Sports scribes take to the basketball court as PSA Cup returns

Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 6:52pm
Sports scribes take to the basketball court as PSA Cup returns
But in the last decade alone, how many new basketball leagues have sprouted?
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup regular season formally opens shop on Tuesday, February 20, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium with four teams vying for glory in the annual basketball tournament that is finally making its return this year.

An opening ceremony to be graced by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann ushers in the opening day action at 7 p.m. before the Capital1 Solar Boys of Manila Bulletin's Ramon Rafael Bonilla and Strong Group Athletics Press Row Boys of Daily Tribune's Julius Manicad lock horns in the curtain raiser at 8 p.m.

Following suit is an equally enticing showdown between Say Chiz Smileys of Philippine Daily Inquirer’s Francis Ochoa and Smart Sports Scribes of Spin.PH’s Dodo Catacutan in the 9:30 p.m. nightcap of the competition, which is one of the projects of PSA president Nelson Beltran of The STAR.

A preseason tiff actually served as a prelude to the regular season action, with both the Smileys and Sports Scribes finishing second in the standings behind Team PSC, which completed a four-game sweep of the exhibition matches.

Although both ended up with similar 2-2 records, Smart Sports came out on top against Say Chiz in the preseason with a 73-40 win.

Similarly, the Press Row Boys also hold the same edge over the Solar Boys after also taking a 73-68 win during the preseason tiff. The win actually salvaged SGA’s preseason campaign and allowed it to catch Capital1 on identical 1-3 slates.

It's now back to square one with all the teams playing a double round-robin format in the regular season with the top two teams getting a twice-to-beat incentive in the semifinals.

The tournament is backed by the PSC, top sports agent Danny Espiritu, Shakey's, and Athletic Events and Sports Management Group Inc.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sad Pacquiao accepts his Olympic dream is over

Sad Pacquiao accepts his Olympic dream is over

8 hours ago
A "saddened and disappointed" Manny Pacquiao conceded Monday his Olympic boxing dream was over after the ring great was denied...
Sports
fbtw
Will Lin play against Gilas?

Will Lin play against Gilas?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Nine-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lin is eligible to play for Chinese-Taipei against Gilas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window...
Sports
fbtw
Topuria knocks out Volkanovski to grab UFC featherweight belt

Topuria knocks out Volkanovski to grab UFC featherweight belt

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
Ilia Topuria ended Alexander Volkanovski’s four-year reign atop the UFC’s featherweight division with a combination...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas sans JMF vs Hong Kong

Gilas sans JMF vs Hong Kong

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
Gilas will play an 11-man lineup against Hong Kong in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window at the Tsuen Wan Sports Centre on...
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz, Chery Tiggo test newcomers in PVL All-Filipino opener

Petro Gazz, Chery Tiggo test newcomers in PVL All-Filipino opener

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo launch their ambitious title campaign as they tackle newbies Strong Group Athletics and Capital1...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Footballers' union says AFC Champions League 'unsustainable'

Footballers' union says AFC Champions League 'unsustainable'

6 hours ago
The current Asian Champions League is "unsustainable", the global footballers' union FIFPRO said in a report Monday, accusing...
Sports
fbtw
Cua, Go stand out with title wins in Gov. Jubahib Cup netfest

Cua, Go stand out with title wins in Gov. Jubahib Cup netfest

6 hours ago
Unfancied Dhea Cua flashed her burgeoning talent by racking up two victories, while Marcus Go lived up to expectations, matching...
Sports
fbtw
FESSAP-APUG 3x3 cagefest slated in March

FESSAP-APUG 3x3 cagefest slated in March

6 hours ago
There is new hope for collegiate cage players with the impending launch of a new league.
Sports
fbtw
Talon Esports settles for bronze in Pokemon Unite Asia tiff

Talon Esports settles for bronze in Pokemon Unite Asia tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
The lone Philippine bet in the Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League 2024, Talon Esports, settled for third place as it fell...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with